South Florida Entrepreneurs Martin Mobarak and Chris Salamone Organize Daily Relief Effort for Freeport, Bahamas Hurricane Victims

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As soon as local entrepreneurs Martin Mobarak and Chris Salamone saw the images of the utter destruction in the Bahamas, they jumped into action to provide desperately needed aid to the victims of Hurricane Dorian. They immediately contacted their close Bahamian friends Dwight Hart, Everett Hart and Gilbert Morris to provide the local coordination and support in the Bahamas.

Mobarak and Salamone donated use of their Cessna airplane to make regular trips to the Bahamas with critical supplies including medicine, non-perishable foods, diapers and much more. Their first flight on Friday, September 6th sent several doctors with medical supplies and insulin. Daily flights will continue taking needed supplies.

"The devastation in Freeport is heartbreaking. This disaster could easily have fallen on our shores. We know others would have come to our aid and done the same for us," said Martin Mobarak, who initiated the support efforts.

Salamone brought Above and Beyond Church to assist in the relief efforts and provide a local drop-off location for donated supplies at 7500 E Country Club Blvd, Boca Raton. "We thank those who have and will contribute to this worthy cause, whether by donating needed supplies or keeping those suffering in your thoughts and prayers," added Salamone.

Above and Beyond Church's Executive Pastor Ken Mahan said, "Our Hearts and prayers go out to the victims. We are so happy to be able to help in this true mission of love."

Professor Gilbert Morris, a respected economist and advisor in the Bahamas and Caribbean added, "Hurricane Dorian has altered our understanding of the Bahamas. Despite of the devastation, I am moved to have such friends as Chris and Martin working with my fellow Bahamians, so we could make a small contribution to the vast efforts to bring relief and comfort to the Bahamian people."

Martin Mobarak and Chris Salamone are owners of the Okeechobee Jet Center and MAP Universal, a private investment firm that focuses on investments in aviation and hospitality. For info on donations, contact Martin Mobarak at 772-216-6460 or mobarak@me.com.

