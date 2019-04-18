South Florida Legal Guide Names Clark Fountain Partners as "Top Lawyers," Firm as "Top Law Firm"

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 edition of the South Florida Legal Guide named all six partners at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin as "Top Lawyers." The West Palm Beach personal injury law firm was also named as a "Top Law Firm."

The attorneys distinguished by the prestigious publication include Partners Mark W. Clark, Donald R. Fountain Jr., Nancy La Vista, David C. Prather, and Julie H. Littky-Rubin.

Mark W. Clark – Personal Injury and Wrongful Death - Plaintiff

– Personal Injury and Wrongful Death - Plaintiff Donald R. Fountain Jr. – Personal Injury and Wrongful Death – Plaintiff; Product Liability – Plaintiff

– Personal Injury and Wrongful Death – Plaintiff; Product Liability – Plaintiff Nancy La Vista – Medical Malpractice - Plaintiff

David C. Prather – Personal Injury and Wrongful Death - Plaintiff

– Personal Injury and Wrongful Death - Plaintiff Julie H. Littky-Rubin - Appellate

The South Florida Legal Guide has published the listings of Top Lawyers, Top Law Firms and Top CPAs for more than 20 years. The magazine reaches more than 100,000 readers in the ownership and C-Suite categories. Nominations are reviewed for good standing with the Florida Bar, accomplishments and other key credentials.

Learn more about the Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin team.

SOURCE Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin

Related Links

https://www.clarkfountain.com

