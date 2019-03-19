South Florida Manufacturers Association Unveils the 2019 Employees and Manufacturers of the Year Honored at their 40th Annual Recognition of Excellence Ceremony
Mar 19, 2019, 11:26 ET
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 13, 2019, The South Florida Manufacturers Association announced winners for their 2019 Recognition of Excellence Awards.
The 2019 Winners for South Florida Manufacturer-of-the-Year are:
Manufacturers 1 – 25 Employees
- HABCO of Boca Raton
Manufacturers 26 – 75 Employees
- Kira Labs
Manufacturers 76 – 200 Employees
- Tellus Products
Manufacturers 201+ Employees
- Lockheed Martin, Rotary & Mission Systems (Palm Beach)
The 2019 Winners for South Florida Employee-of-the-Year are:
Administrative
- Carol Fleming, S.V. Microwave
- Julia Leblanc, Sonny's Enterprises
Engineering and Information Technology
- Jessica Rattner, Lockheed Martin.
Production
- Julio Caraballo, Trividia Health
Production Support
- Tom Parker, Florida Heat Pump Manufacturing
Supervisory
- Robert Cogan, Paramount Mold & Tool
- Amaury Mendez, MAPEI Corporation
Affiliates
- Marcus Amos, ARC Broward
Service Award – Over 20 Years of Service
- Robert Cogan, Paramount Mold & Tool
- John Diep – Enterprise Florida
- Michael Guerrier, KB Electronics
- Tom Parker, Florida Heat Pump Manufacturing
- Lisa Soto – Noven Pharmaceuticals
- Kevin Walker – Florida Heat Pump Manufacturing
About the SFMA's Recognition of Excellence Ceremony
The South Florida Manufacturers Association each year hosts a Recognition of Excellence Ceremony that symbolizes distinction and celebrates excellence by honoring companies and individuals that excel through its Manufacturer-of-the-Year and Employee-of-the Year Awards.
This year's finalists represented an outstanding group of companies and employees that take pride in dedicating their resources and expertise to make manufacturing in South Florida second to none. Attendees also heard from the immediate, past CEO of General Electric Digital – Bill Ruh – as the keynote speaker. The keynote address was on a topic that affects all major industries: "Defining Digital Disruption."
About the South Florida Manufacturers Association (SFMA)
The SFMA prides itself on being member driven – creating new products and services as members' needs change. The SFMA advocates for manufacturers across the South Florida Region covering 8 counties that include: Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Martin, Okeechobee, and Indian River. This territory serves 6,000 manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.sfma.org.
