South Florida Manufacturers Association Unveils the 2019 Employees and Manufacturers of the Year Honored at their 40th Annual Recognition of Excellence Ceremony

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 13, 2019, The South Florida Manufacturers Association announced winners for their 2019 Recognition of Excellence Awards.

The 2019 Winners for South Florida Manufacturer-of-the-Year are:

Manufacturers 1 – 25 Employees

HABCO of Boca Raton

Manufacturers 26 – 75 Employees

Kira Labs

Manufacturers 76 – 200 Employees

Tellus Products

Manufacturers 201+ Employees

Lockheed Martin, Rotary & Mission Systems ( Palm Beach )

The 2019 Winners for South Florida Employee-of-the-Year are:

Administrative

Carol Fleming , S.V. Microwave

, S.V. Microwave Julia Leblanc , Sonny's Enterprises

Engineering and Information Technology

Jessica Rattner , Lockheed Martin.

Production

Julio Caraballo , Trividia Health

Production Support

Tom Parker , Florida Heat Pump Manufacturing

Supervisory

Robert Cogan , Paramount Mold & Tool

, Paramount Mold & Tool Amaury Mendez , MAPEI Corporation

Affiliates

Marcus Amos , ARC Broward

Service Award – Over 20 Years of Service

Robert Cogan , Paramount Mold & Tool

, Paramount Mold & Tool John Diep – Enterprise Florida

– Michael Guerrier , KB Electronics

, KB Electronics Tom Parker , Florida Heat Pump Manufacturing

, Florida Heat Pump Manufacturing Lisa Soto – Noven Pharmaceuticals

– Noven Pharmaceuticals Kevin Walker – Florida Heat Pump Manufacturing

About the SFMA's Recognition of Excellence Ceremony

The South Florida Manufacturers Association each year hosts a Recognition of Excellence Ceremony that symbolizes distinction and celebrates excellence by honoring companies and individuals that excel through its Manufacturer-of-the-Year and Employee-of-the Year Awards.

This year's finalists represented an outstanding group of companies and employees that take pride in dedicating their resources and expertise to make manufacturing in South Florida second to none. Attendees also heard from the immediate, past CEO of General Electric Digital – Bill Ruh – as the keynote speaker. The keynote address was on a topic that affects all major industries: "Defining Digital Disruption."

About the South Florida Manufacturers Association (SFMA)

The SFMA prides itself on being member driven – creating new products and services as members' needs change. The SFMA advocates for manufacturers across the South Florida Region covering 8 counties that include: Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Martin, Okeechobee, and Indian River. This territory serves 6,000 manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.sfma.org.

Contacts:

Matthew R. Rocco, President, mrocco@sfma.org, 954-682-7355 (cell)

Kaitlin Centonze, Member Services, kcentonze@sfma.org

