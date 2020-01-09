South Florida Sinus and Allergy Center now Offering Vivaer® to Treat Nasal Airway Congestion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Led by highly acclaimed physician Dr. Lee Mandel, South Florida Sinus and Allergy Center provides South Florida residents with high-quality minimally invasive nasal procedures and treatments regarding sinus, allergy, snoring and sleep disorders.

With over 20 years of experience, their team employs cutting edge technology and surgical techniques designed to help patients improve their quality of life and obtain the best possible outcome from treatment.

Always on the bleeding edge of innovation, South Florida Sinus and Allergy Center has recently announced the addition of Vivaer® to treat nasal airway congestion. Vivaer® nasal congestion treatments are a welcomed addition to the center's toolset, with clinical studies revealing that Vivaer® significantly improved nasal obstruction symptoms for patients similarly to improvements experienced from more invasive surgical treatments.

Hope for Millions Suffering from Nasal Congestion

Nasal congestion is a prevalent and widespread condition experienced chronically by millions of individuals nationwide. The condition involves the blockage of nasal passages, with underlying causes ranging from allergies to a deviated septum. The severity of nasal congestion may vary from that of a moderate annoyance to life-threatening in some cases.

Previous Treatment Options Were Limited

Despite the prevalence of this condition, treatment options were largely limited to medications, breathing strips, or expensive and sometimes dangerous surgery. Medication and mechanical options such as breathing strips provide minimal and short-lived relief, while surgery is painful and involves an extended recovery period.

Non-Invasive Breakthrough: Vivaer®

With the advent of Vivaer®, those suffering from nasal airway obstruction now have an alternative treatment option. This one-time procedure is minimally-invasive, can be performed in minutes, and is highly effective for many patients.

Vivaer® may be a good option for those who experience:

Persistent nasal obstruction or blockage

Chronic snoring and fatigue

Difficulty sleeping and/or breathing

Chronic nasal stuffiness or congestion

Difficulty breathing in enough air during physical activities

Vivaer® Nasal Airway Remodeling Procedure

Vivaer® nasal obstruction treatment performed at South Florida Sinus and Allergy Center is an "in-office" outpatient procedure utilizing advanced medical technology called Vivaer®Nasal Airway Remodeling. This treatment involves the use of carefully controlled radiofrequency energy that effectively reshapes the nasal tissues, thus improving airflow without the need for any incisions or surgical interventions.

The Benefits of Vivaer® Nasal Airway Remodeling

Fast and Convenient

Performed in the comfort of an office setting

Procedure time is generally less than 15 minutes

Ability to return to daily activities with zero downtime

Minimally-Invasive and Low Risk

No surgery required

No incisions, cutting or stitches

No implants or alterations of appearance

Utilizes clinically proven methods and technology

Proven and Effective

Backed by clinical studies

Results revealed improvements similar to those of invasive surgery

94% response to treatment

86% patient satisfaction

