South Florida's Premier Tailoring Service Opens New Storefront Location in Dadeland Mall

MIAMI, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a first successful design center in South Florida, L'Atelier proudly announces a new storefront location in Dadeland Mall, 7535 N Kendall Drive, Miami, Florida 33156. Conveniently located in the new wing, right below Earl's Kitchen + Bar, L'Atelier is now open and offering tailoring services, alterations, dress making and garment design. Customers having purchased an item at one of the retailers in the mall, and needing it tailored, can rest assured. L'Atelier's team is on-site and ready to save the day.

L'Atelier

Every brand has a story. When Lydia Dopico started her business L'Atelier, several years ago, she did so out of the love she had for fashion and the deep respect for fine tailoring, something many consider an art. After successfully building her brand and design studio, the entrepreneur decided she wanted to take her business to the next level. With that, she decided to open at Miami's most recognized (and bustling) shopping mall. Dadeland Mall is known for welcoming customers and visitors from all over the globe. Lydia felt it was a perfect location to expand L'Atelier's customer base, offering shoppers a very personalized tailoring experience.

A common issue for many customers is that moment when they felt they found the "perfect garment". But then, disappointment ensues when they realize it is not the perfect fit. Some purchase the item anyway with the intention of wearing it nonetheless or getting it altered. Eventually, it ends up in the closet, until it becomes a gift, or it is donated as it never fit correctly. L'Atelier makes that issue disappear (and with great convenience).

Their professional team of tailors can fit the customer either in the store dressing room, or at their storefront. The L'Atelier team is poised to provide the customer the piece they purchased, tailored to your body's measurements, for a superb fit. Continue shopping or grab a bite to eat while the talented and seasoned staff at L'Atelier stitch to perfection.

From womenswear to menswear, and children's garments, L'Atelier is now open and ready to service eager holiday shoppers. Shoppers can enjoy the holiday season while L'Atelier makes life easier, one stitch at a time.

L'Atelier boasts two great locations to serve their clients. The newest located in Dadeland Mall 7535 N Kendall Drive, Miami, Florida 33156, their design center is also open to service clients at 9245 Bird Road, Miami, FL 33165.

For more information please visit: https://lateliermiami.net

For appointments or personalized service: (786)-615-5896

Follow L'Atelier on social media: IG: @latelier_miami | FB: @Latelieronbird | T: @latelieronbird

Media contact

Liza Santana

[email protected]

1-305-968-2384

SOURCE L'Atelier