South Korea Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and Other Biomaterials Markets, 2024 - Overview, Competitive Analysis, Market Trends & Market Developments
Mar 26, 2019, 19:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and Other Biomaterials Market - South Korea - 2018-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The dental biomaterials market is growing at a similar rate to that of dental implants, as the DBGS and other biomaterials market is primarily driven by the growth of the dental implant market and increasing proportion of implant procedures using dental biomaterials.
The total number of procedures that involve biomaterials is growing in proportion to improvements in consumer awareness, as well as the training and education of the dental professionals that place implants. Additionally, as implantology is integrated into the workflow of a general practitioner (GP), the population of dentists willing to invest in pricey equipment, such as growth factors, is expected to expand.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- South Korean Dental Bone Graft Substitutes And Other Biomaterials Market Overview
- Competitive Analysis
- Market Trends
- Market Developments
- Markets Included
- Key Report Updates
- Version History
- Research Methodology
2 Disease Overview
3 Product Assessment
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Product Portfolios
3.3 Fda Recalls
3.4 Clinical Trials
4 South Korean Dental Bone Graft Substitutes And Other Biomaterials Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Currency Exchange Rate
4.3 Market Overview
4.4 Trend Analysis By Segment
4.5 Market Penetration
4.6 Drivers And Limiters
4.6.1 Market Drivers
4.6.2 Market Limiters
4.7 Competitive Market Share Analysis
4.8 Mergers And Acquisitions
4.9 Company Profiles
4.10 Swot Analysis
5 Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Overview
5.3 Market Analysis And Forecast
5.3.1 Total Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market
5.3.2 Allograft Market
5.3.2.1 Mineralized Allograft Market
5.3.2.2 Demineralized Bone Matrix Market
5.3.3 Xenograft Market
5.3.4 Synthetic Market
5.4 Drivers And Limiters
5.4.1 Market Drivers
5.4.2 Market Limiters
5.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
6 Dental Growth Factor Market
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Market Overview
6.3 Market Analysis And Forecast
6.3.1 Emdogain Market
6.3.2 Gem 21S Market
6.3.3 Infuse Market
6.3.4 Osteocel Market
6.4 Drivers And Limiters
6.4.1 Market Drivers
6.4.2 Market Limiters
6.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis
7 Dental Barrier Membrane Market
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Market Overview
7.3 Market Analysis And Forecast
7.3.1 Total Dental Barrier Membrane Market
7.3.2 Resorbable Dental Barrier Membrane Market
7.3.3 Non-Resorbable Dental Barrier Membrane Market
7.4 Market Penetration
7.5 Drivers And Limiters
7.5.1 Market Drivers
7.5.2 Market Limiters
7.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis
8 Abbreviations
Companies Mentioned
- Geistlich
- Genoss
- Hans Biomed
- Oscotec
- Zimmer Biomet
- NIBEC
- Osteogenics
- LifeNet Health
- Biomatlante
- ACE Surgical
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/23l79k/south_korea?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article