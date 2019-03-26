South Korea Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and Other Biomaterials Markets, 2024 - Overview, Competitive Analysis, Market Trends & Market Developments

DUBLIN, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Bone Graft Substitutes and Other Biomaterials Market - South Korea - 2018-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dental biomaterials market is growing at a similar rate to that of dental implants, as the DBGS and other biomaterials market is primarily driven by the growth of the dental implant market and increasing proportion of implant procedures using dental biomaterials.

The total number of procedures that involve biomaterials is growing in proportion to improvements in consumer awareness, as well as the training and education of the dental professionals that place implants. Additionally, as implantology is integrated into the workflow of a general practitioner (GP), the population of dentists willing to invest in pricey equipment, such as growth factors, is expected to expand.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

South Korean Dental Bone Graft Substitutes And Other Biomaterials Market Overview

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends

Market Developments

Markets Included

Key Report Updates

Version History

Research Methodology

2 Disease Overview



3 Product Assessment

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Product Portfolios

3.3 Fda Recalls

3.4 Clinical Trials



4 South Korean Dental Bone Graft Substitutes And Other Biomaterials Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Currency Exchange Rate

4.3 Market Overview

4.4 Trend Analysis By Segment

4.5 Market Penetration

4.6 Drivers And Limiters

4.6.1 Market Drivers

4.6.2 Market Limiters

4.7 Competitive Market Share Analysis

4.8 Mergers And Acquisitions

4.9 Company Profiles

4.10 Swot Analysis



5 Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Overview

5.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

5.3.1 Total Dental Bone Graft Substitute Market

5.3.2 Allograft Market

5.3.2.1 Mineralized Allograft Market

5.3.2.2 Demineralized Bone Matrix Market

5.3.3 Xenograft Market

5.3.4 Synthetic Market

5.4 Drivers And Limiters

5.4.1 Market Drivers

5.4.2 Market Limiters

5.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



6 Dental Growth Factor Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Overview

6.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

6.3.1 Emdogain Market

6.3.2 Gem 21S Market

6.3.3 Infuse Market

6.3.4 Osteocel Market

6.4 Drivers And Limiters

6.4.1 Market Drivers

6.4.2 Market Limiters

6.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis



7 Dental Barrier Membrane Market

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Market Overview

7.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

7.3.1 Total Dental Barrier Membrane Market

7.3.2 Resorbable Dental Barrier Membrane Market

7.3.3 Non-Resorbable Dental Barrier Membrane Market

7.4 Market Penetration

7.5 Drivers And Limiters

7.5.1 Market Drivers

7.5.2 Market Limiters

7.6 Competitive Market Share Analysis



8 Abbreviations



Companies Mentioned



Geistlich

Genoss

Hans Biomed

Oscotec

Zimmer Biomet

NIBEC

Osteogenics

LifeNet Health

Biomatlante

ACE Surgical

