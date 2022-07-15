South Korea e-Commerce Market Report 2022-2028 Featuring Naver Shopping, SSG.com, Coupang, Lotte ON, Gmarket, 11 Street Co, Ticket Monster, & We Make Price

DUBLIN, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Korea E-Commerce Market and Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Korea E-Commerce Market and Forecast 2022-2028 provides a comprehensive analysis of the fast-evolving, high-growth e-commerce market.

The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the South Korea e-commerce market. The report provides historical market data for 2018-2021, and forecasts from 2022 till 2028.

The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveals facts on the market size, revenues and provides forecasts through 2028.

The report provides in-depth analysis, information, and revenue according to segments such as e-commerce types in addition to market size, average revenue per user and users, payment mode, sales channels, and companies from 2018 to 2021, and forecasts to 2028.

A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share with the percentage of the e-commerce types. The report also analyzes the South Korean e-commerce demographics users by Age, Gender, and Income. The report also examines the main market growth driving and restraining forces and gives an all-around future outlook through 2028.

The report concludes with the profiles of the key players in the South Korean e-commerce market. The key players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, and recent development.

The Report Helps Answer the Following Questions:

  • What is the current size of the overall South Korea e-commerce market? How much will this market be worth from 2022 to 2028?
  • What are the market shares of the leading segments of the South Korea e-commerce market?
  • What are the main segments within the overall South Korea e-commerce market? How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2018 to 2028?
  • What are the main drivers and restraints in the South Korea e-commerce market?
  • Who are the leading companies and what are their activities, recent developments and prospects?

Detailed Segmentation:

South Korea E-Commerce Market, By Types

  • Beverages
  • Electronics
  • Fashion
  • Food
  • Furniture
  • Media
  • Toys, Hobby, and DIY
  • Beauty, Health, Personal and Household Care

South Korea E-Commerce Market, By Payment Mode

  • Bank Transfer
  • Cards
  • Cash on Delivery
  • Direct Debits
  • E-Wallet
  • Others Payment Mode

South Korea E-Commerce Market, By Sales Channel

  • Online and Offline Split
  • Mobile and Desktop Split

South Korea E-Commerce Market, By Demographics

  • Users by Age
  • Users by Gender
  • Users by Income

South Korea E-Commerce Market, By Key Players

  • Naver Shopping (Naver Corporation)
  • SSG.com (Shinsegae Group)
  • Coupang, Inc.
  • Lotte ON (Lotte Shopping Co., Ltd.)
  • Gmarket (Gmarket Global LLC)
  • 11 Street Co., Ltd
  • Ticket Monster (TMON Inc.)
  • We Make Price Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rk1t1m

