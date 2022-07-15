South Korea e-Commerce Market Report 2022-2028 Featuring Naver Shopping, SSG.com, Coupang, Lotte ON, Gmarket, 11 Street Co, Ticket Monster, & We Make Price

DUBLIN, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Korea E-Commerce Market and Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Korea E-Commerce Market and Forecast 2022-2028 provides a comprehensive analysis of the fast-evolving, high-growth e-commerce market.

The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the South Korea e-commerce market. The report provides historical market data for 2018-2021, and forecasts from 2022 till 2028.



The report contains a granular analysis of the present industry situations, market demands, reveals facts on the market size, revenues and provides forecasts through 2028.

The report provides in-depth analysis, information, and revenue according to segments such as e-commerce types in addition to market size, average revenue per user and users, payment mode, sales channels, and companies from 2018 to 2021, and forecasts to 2028.

A comprehensive analysis has been done on market share with the percentage of the e-commerce types. The report also analyzes the South Korean e-commerce demographics users by Age, Gender, and Income. The report also examines the main market growth driving and restraining forces and gives an all-around future outlook through 2028.



The report concludes with the profiles of the key players in the South Korean e-commerce market. The key players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, and recent development.

The Report Helps Answer the Following Questions:

What is the current size of the overall South Korea e-commerce market? How much will this market be worth from 2022 to 2028?

What are the market shares of the leading segments of the South Korea e-commerce market?

What are the main segments within the overall South Korea e-commerce market? How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2018 to 2028?

What are the main drivers and restraints in the South Korea e-commerce market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their activities, recent developments and prospects?

Detailed Segmentation:



South Korea E-Commerce Market, By Types

Beverages

Electronics

Fashion

Food

Furniture

Media

Toys, Hobby, and DIY

Beauty, Health, Personal and Household Care

South Korea E-Commerce Market, By Payment Mode

Bank Transfer

Cards

Cash on Delivery

Direct Debits

E-Wallet

Others Payment Mode

South Korea E-Commerce Market, By Sales Channel

Online and Offline Split

Mobile and Desktop Split

South Korea E-Commerce Market, By Demographics

Users by Age

Users by Gender

Users by Income

South Korea E-Commerce Market, By Key Players

Naver Shopping (Naver Corporation)

SSG.com (Shinsegae Group)

Coupang, Inc.

Lotte ON (Lotte Shopping Co., Ltd.)

Gmarket (Gmarket Global LLC)

11 Street Co., Ltd

Ticket Monster (TMON Inc.)

We Make Price Inc.

