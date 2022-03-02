South Korea Plastic Waste Management Market Report 2022-2026: Increased Adoption of Advanced Recycling and Digital Technologies Will Drive a Circular Economy in Plastic Recycling

DUBLIN, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "South Korean Plastic Waste Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research scope of this market analysis includes key trends shaping the global waste management market and their impact on the South Korean plastic waste management market, the forecast on the South Korean plastic waste generation forecast up to 2026 with key methods of its management, and an overview of recent legislation driving the transition of the plastic waste management market towards greater sustainability and circularity. It provides an analysis of plastic waste treatment and disposal trends by key region.

South Korea has one of the highest per capita plastic packaging consumption rates globally, as well as one of the highest rates of collection and recycling. The country is strongly pushing the circular economy of plastic recycling through new policies and initiatives and is building on country-wide programs, such as waste disposal fees based on volume, a deposit return system for plastic bottles, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), and bans on particular single-use plastic items.

Stakeholders across the waste management value chain are deploying smart solutions to boost productivity, efficiency, and cost optimization, and to engage waste generators to support a circular economy approach with social responsibility.

The report also provides information on the value chain of plastic waste and an overview of key market players in the circular economy of plastic recycling in South Korea. The report also includes key growth opportunities dedicated to South Korea's plastic waste management.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the impact of the top three strategic imperatives on the South Korean plastic waste management market?

How much plastic waste is generated and collected annually in South Korea , and what are the key technologies and solutions used for its collection and treatment?

, and what are the key technologies and solutions used for its collection and treatment? What is the regulatory framework around plastic waste in South Korea ?

? What are the incentives and targets for recycling and incinerating plastic waste?

What are the drivers and restraints impacting the development of South Korea's plastic waste management market?

plastic waste management market? Who are the key stakeholders in the South Korean plastic waste value chain?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Plastic Waste Management Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Plastic Waste Management Market

Key Growth Metrics for Plastic Waste Management Market

Country Overview and Key Metrics-South Korea

Generated vs. Collected Plastic Waste Volume Forecast

Source Segregation of Plastic Waste in South Korea -Typical Steps and Key Agencies/Companies Involved

-Typical Steps and Key Agencies/Companies Involved South Korean Plastic Waste Management by Process

Overview of Waste-related Services

Trends of Plastic Waste Treatment and Disposal by Key Regions

South Korean Plastic Waste Recycling Methods

Development Trends of Plastic Waste Chemical Recycling Infrastructure in Key Regions

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Existing Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and New Regulations

Role of Key Stakeholder in EPR System

Regulatory Framework Around Plastic Waste and Expected Development

Key Drivers to Regulation and Regional Variations

Key Incentives and Targets for Mechanical Recycling and Incineration of Plastic Waste

Key Incentives and Targets for Chemical Recycling of Plastic Waste

Level of Public Awareness

South Korean Plastic Waste Value Chain

Stakeholders and Market Structure

Key Market Players in the Value Chain of Circular Economy of Plastic Recycling in South Korea

3. Growth Opportunity Universe, Plastic Waste Management Market

Growth Opportunity 1-Creating Value for Hard-to-Recycle Plastic Waste with Chemical Recycling

Growth Opportunity 2-Digital Transformation of Plastic Waste Management

Growth Opportunity 3-Shift Towards Sustainable Packaging and Reverse Recycling

