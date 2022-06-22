South Korea Used Car Market Analysis & Outlook 2015-2021 & 2021-2026: Cross Comparison between Major Authorized Dealers and Multi-brand Dealers

DUBLIN, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'South Korea Used Car Market Outlook to 2026: Relaxed Government Regulations on Big Companies Entering Used Car Market to Facilitate Increase in the Used Cars Sales and Improve the Organized Market Share' report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market is expected to increase at a five year CAGR of 1.0% (by sales volume in units) from 2021P to 2026F

South Korea Used Car Market Outlook to 2026 provides a comprehensive analysis of the used car market trends and performance in South Korea.

The used car industry in South Korea is expected to demonstrate a decent growth in the future. It is expected that the share of the organized segment in the used cars space will increase over time as more brands are planning to enter the OEM pre-owned certified space.

Certain foreign established C2B players are too considering South Korea Used Car market a growing and profitable venture. Moreover, people in South Korea are realizing the advantages of buying a pre-owned cars through authorized outlets as there has been a shift in the general consumer preferences.

South Korea Used Car Market Overview and Size:

South Korea Used Car market increased at a CAGR of 0.8% (by sales volume in units) during 2015-2021P. The market has reached its maturity phase. A combination of restrictions on public transport and a movement towards private travel have accelerated the sale of used cars. Moreover, the availability of various financing facilities offered through banks and NBFIs, high internet penetration and increased government spending have been instrumental factors in facilitating the growth of the South Korean used car market.

Snapshot on Online Used Car Landscape

The number of online used car portals and marketplaces have risen significantly along with rising internet penetration in South Korea over the last few years. Major dealers such as K-Cars, Aj SellCar, Autoplus and others are using online platforms to increase their sales. Hence, there was an inevitable expansion in the lead generation of used cars via the online means.

Social networking sites including Facebook and Instagram play a key role in expanding the used cars market in South Korea. Emergence of online auto-portals and classified platforms such as Encar and Kb Cha Cha Cha have provided increased visibility and credibility to the customer-to-customer transactions in the unorganized segment.

South Korea had one of the fastest internet networks around the world. The internet infrastructure has been a high priority in numerous governmental regulations that led to its rapid and thorough expansion, contributing positively to the growth of the industry.



Competitive Landscape of South Korea Used Car Market

Various authorized dealerships, multi-brand outlets & independent (standalone as well as clustered dealers) operating in the industry have led to increased competition in the used car market. Most multi-brand dealers are providing value added services including easy financing options, handling the paperwork and warranty, to expand their market share and to compete with authorized dealers.



South Korea Used Car Market Segmentations

By Market Structure (Organized, and Unorganized): The organized segment dominates the South Korean used car market covering about 90% of the overall market space. The removal of restrictions on big finished car makers' entry into the local used car market in 2019 and the formal entry of these players in 2022 will further contribute to increasing the organized used car market.

By Organized Market Source of Lead generation (Online, Dealership walk-ins): The lead generation for used cars is South Korea has primarily taken place via the online platforms. The Authorized Dealers showcase the available used cars for sale mainly through their own websites. While, several multi-brand dealers prefer listing their inventory on the classified platforms as well. For buying and selling used cars in South Korea , social networking sites like Kakaotalk, Facebook, and Instagram are gaining traction.

has primarily taken place via the online platforms. The Authorized Dealers showcase the available used cars for sale mainly through their own websites. While, several multi-brand dealers prefer listing their inventory on the classified platforms as well. For buying and selling used cars in , social networking sites like Kakaotalk, Facebook, and Instagram are gaining traction. By Sales Channel (B2C and C2C):

B2C sales in South Korea mainly occur through dealership walk-in and inventory listed on online classified platforms or through dealers' websites and Instagram pages, while C2C sales are mostly generated based on Online Classifieds & Offline References from friends & family. Social Media platforms like Kakaotalk and Facebook, are used extensively for C2C promotions and advertisements in order to reach a large set of potential customers quickly and free of cost.

mainly occur through dealership walk-in and inventory listed on online classified platforms or through dealers' websites and Instagram pages, while C2C sales are mostly generated based on Online Classifieds & Offline References from friends & family. Social Media platforms like Kakaotalk and Facebook, are used extensively for C2C promotions and advertisements in order to reach a large set of potential customers quickly and free of cost. By Type of Car: SUVs and Luxury Sedans are quite popular in South Korea . SUVs, Sedans and Luxury Sedans account for more than 70% of the market share.

. SUVs, Sedans and Luxury Sedans account for more than 70% of the market share. By Brand: Hyundai is the market leader in South Korea accounting for the major share of used cars sold by volume. Korean made brands such as Hyundai, Kia Motors and Ssangyong Motor, are some of the most preferred car brands due to strong brand preference, reliability and longer life span of the pre-owned car. Amongst the continental cars, BMW and Mercedes Benz are the most preferred.

accounting for the major share of used cars sold by volume. Korean made brands such as Hyundai, Kia Motors and Ssangyong Motor, are some of the most preferred car brands due to strong brand preference, reliability and longer life span of the pre-owned car. Amongst the continental cars, BMW and are the most preferred. By Region: Most of the used cars market is concentrated in the Gyenonggi and Seoul region in South Korea .

region in . By Age: Generally, any new car in South Korea is owned for 3 - 4 years before being sold to another owner. Therefore, the average age of used cars in the country also lies within the same bracket.

is owned for 3 - 4 years before being sold to another owner. Therefore, the average age of used cars in the country also lies within the same bracket. By Kilometers Driven: Cars with a mileage of 60,000-80,000 kilometers dominated the used cars market in South Korea in the year 2021P.

in the year 2021P. By Fuel: Petrol and diesel run cars dominate the used car market in South Korea . Electric and hybrid cars accounted for about 10% in 2021P.

Key Topics Covered in the Report

South Korea Used Car Market Overview

South Korea Used Car Market Size, 2015-2021P

South Korea Used Car Market Segmentation, 2021P

Growth Drivers in South Korea Used Car Market

Used Car Market Issues and Challenges in South Korea Used Car Market

Used Car Market Government Regulations

Ecosystem and Value Chain of Used Car Industry in South Korea

Customers Purchase Decision Making Parameters

Cross Comparison between Major Authorized Dealers and Multi-brand Dealers

Snapshot on Online used car market

Future Market Size and Segmentations, 2021P - 2026F

Covid-19 Impact on the Industry & the way forward

Analysts' Recommendations

Competitive Landscape

By Brand

Hyundai

Kia

GM Korea

Renault Samsung

Ssangyong

Benz

BMW

Genesis

Audi

Volkswagen

Others (Includes both domestic and international brands)

Authorized Dealers

Benz Hansung

BMW Deutsch Motor

BMW Bavarian Motors

KCC Auto

C2B/C2B2C/B2C

K-Cars

Aj SellCar

Autohands

Hey Dealer

U-Car

Autoplus

Online Portals - Online Auto Classified Platforms

Encar

Kb Cha Cha Cha

Auction Players

Hyundai Glovis

Lotte Rental - Auction

Aj SellCar Auction

K Car Auction

Key Segments Covered

By Market Structure

Organized

Unorganized

By Organized Channel Source of Lead generation

Online

Dealership walk-ins

By Sales Channel

B2C

C2C

By Type of Car

Luxury Sedan

Sedan

Hatchback

SUV

MPV

Others (Sports car, Station wagon)

By Engine Size

2000 CC and Below

2000 CC - 3000 CC

3000 CC - 4000 CC

4000 CC and Above

By Region

Gyeonggi

Seoul

Gyeongnam

Gyeongbuk

Incheon

Busan

Chungnam

Dae-Gu

Jeonnam

Jeonbuk

Chungbuk

Gangwon

Gwangju

Daejeon

Ulsan

Jeju

Sejong

By Age

0-2 Years

2-4 Years

4-6 Years

6-8 Years

8-10 Years

More than 10 Years

By Mileage

Less than 20,000

20,000 - 40,000 Km

40,000 - 60,00 Km

60,000 - 80,000 Km

80,000 - 100,000 Km

Over 100,00 Km

By Fuel

Petrol

Diesel

Electric

Others (Petro-Electric, Diesel-Electric, etc.)

By Transmission Type

Auto

Manual

Others (Semi-Auto, CVT)

Time Period Captured in the Report

Historical Period - 2015-2021P

Forecast Period - 2021P - 2026F

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/70cy2p

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets