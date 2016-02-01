South Korean Secure Content Management Market 2016-2022: Industry and Local Compliance Continues to Drive the Investment in SCM

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The South Korean Secure Content Management (SCM) market witnessed a YoY growth rate of 7.1%

With the increased awareness of spear phishing and ransomware, the adoption of email security and Web security solutions has increased in South Korea. Email is the most used tool to penetrate systems and spread malware for spear phishing and ransomware. As most of the businesses use emails to do work and communicate with others, spammers spread spams through emails; this trend has been witnessing an increase every year.

In addition, botnets such as Necus are spreading spam on a massive scale in South Korea. As ransomware has become a big concern in South Korea, the awareness of anti-ransomware and database protection solutions has increased. With the rising ransomware awareness, the adoption of email security and Web security is also expected to increase. The integrated security solution vendors also provide email security and Web security features in their solutions, which is seen as a roadblock to the market, as SMBs increasingly prefer these solutions due to budget constraints.



In addition, to the market growth analysis, the study highlights the key driving forces for the SCM market. Some key drivers include the increasing risks associated with email and Web gateways which are driving the need for SCM solutions. In addition, industry and local compliance continues to drive the investment in SCM for data protection and content management. Moreover, the increasing adoption of mobility in workplace requires organizations tighten their control over online content to enhance productivity and to prevent threats.



Market trends are analyzed for the study period of 2016 to 2022, with 2017 as the base year. SCM solutions are the key focus area in this study. The vertical segmentation in this study includes government, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), service providers, manufacturing, education, and other sectors.



Key Issues Addressed

Is the SCM market growing? How long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

What are the key trends of the SCM market in 2017 and in the future?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market?

What is the competitive landscape across South Korea ?

? What is the market growth forecast from 2017 to 2022?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Research Objectives

Geographical Coverage

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

2. Forecast and Trends

Forecast Assumptions

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Percent Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

3. Growth Opportunities and Call to Action

Major Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1 - Vendor Discussions Which Must Move from Simply Meeting Compliance Requirements

Growth Opportunity 2 - Growing Cloud Adoption

Growth Opportunity 3 - An Integrated Security Platform

Growth Opportunity 4 - Incorporating Advanced Security Technology

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

4. The Last Word

5. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Cisco (IronPort)

Crinity (3Rsoft)

Daou (Terrace Tech)

Forcepoint

Jiran Security

McAfee

Somansa

SonicWall

Sophos

Symantec

Trend Micro

