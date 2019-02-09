South Korea's Largest Opposition Party "Liberty Korea Party" Partners with Taiwanese Startup ioeX

Chairman of the Liberty Korea Party's Emergency Committee Byong Joon Kim stated that they will continue to partner with ioeX to advocate the use of blockchain applications in the future. The Liberty Korea Party's Floor Leader Na Kyung Won emphasized that the characteristics of blockchain such as traceability and being tamper-proof can help facilitate party elections with increased success. South Korea National Assembly member and Liberty Korea representative Hee Gyun Song expressed that they wouldn't fear the new technologies. In order to establish a healthy environment for blockchain technology, the party would try best to plan the development, such as legalize ICO and cryptocurrencies. The blockchain voting system will be officially used during Liberty Korea Party's youth committee election in March.

ioeX Founder and CEO Aryan Hung stated: "ioeX is deeply honored to partner with Liberty Korea Party and we hope to give the public hands-on experience on using blockchain technology. The voting system is the first step in our continued expansion of the ioeX distributed network and duo-chain system. Events such as candidate speeches and policy announcement are perfectly suitable for temporary storage in the distributed network so that through content searching, users can find images and video that cannot be recorded on the blockchain and better understand the candidates' past feats. Additionally, users can use encrypted communication (X-Talk) for peer-to-peer media transfers and further ensure data security."

ioeX's introduction of the "ioeX Protocol – Decentralized P2P Distributed Network" integrates distributed node network functionality with decentralized blockchain technology to provide a network transfer consensus mechanism solution. ioeX began as a project to reduce operating risk and cost for smart device suppliers by creating a comprehensive ecosystem through a healthy and stable distributed network combined with the ioeX duo-chain (public and consortium chain) system. The ioeX distributed network provides a suite of functions such as X-Cloud, X-Surfing, and X-Talk integrated into the ioeX app so that users can enjoy the full, convenient services within the ecosystem.

ioeX Company Information

ioeX official website: https://www.ioex.co/

ioeX X-VIP: https://www.ioex.vip/

