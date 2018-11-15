South Korea's No. 1 Mobile Messenger Kakao's Blockchain Platform 'Klaytn' Partners with Large-User Based Blockchain Projects Including 'Watcha' and 'Atlas'

Service providers with massive user base to drive mainstream adoption of blockchain

Klaytn to continue expanding partnerships to validate blockchain's value and utility

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kakao's global public blockchain platform 'Klaytn' has announced its partnership with blockchain projects developed by large user pool-based service providers, most notably 'Watcha' and 'Atlas.'

Klaytn prioritizes its efforts on the mass adoption of blockchain-empowered services as to substantiate the value and utility of blockchain technology. In doing so, Klaytn has earlier made partnerships with 9 service providers including 'Wemade Tree' and 'Piction Network' in October, and established additional partnerships with 8 blockchain projects including 'Contents Protocol' powered by 'Watcha,' 'Atlas' powered by 'Zanadu,' and 'BORA' developed by 'Way2Bit.'

Using the deployed Klaytn testnet, the partners work towards further reinforcing Klaytn's ecosystem by releasing their DApp services at the time of mainnet launch, and will thereby contribute to the popularization of blockchain. Until the mainnet release in the first half of 2019, Klaytn will continue to expand its partnerships.

'Contents Protocol,' a content review data platform powered by 'Watcha', a film rating and recommendation app with 4.5 million users, is joining Klaytn. The protocol records users' film-related activities including ratings, reviews, and recommendations performed within 'Watcha Play' onto blockchain technology and rewards users based on their contribution. Contents Protocol also plans to collaborate with other digital content platforms in areas of music, comics, e-books, etc., thereby scaling the reach of blockchain in respective markets.

Atlas is a blockchain-based travel content and transaction platform developed by China's leading luxury travel company Zanadu with an established user base of 2 million high-end travelers. Atlas, based in Singapore, connects all consumers and suppliers in the travel industry to a decentralized marketplace that incentivizes content creation, transaction and consent-based sharing, and ultimately contribute towards invigorating the entire value chain in the travel industry through a transparent and fair ecosystem.

BORA, a blockchain-based digital content platform, developed by Way2Bit is also joining Klaytn. As a game and digital content platform, BORA proposes solutions to revitalize digital content service distribution and user participation based on transparent transaction records on blockchain. BORA has also previously partnered with over 20 major game developers in Korea including '4:33,' 'Action Square,' 'Factorial Games,' and 'Thumbage.'

Other notable industry partners include 'SPIN Protocol,' an influencer driven-social commerce platform; 'Cloudbric,' a deep-learning security solution spun-off from the global security tech firm 'Penta Security'; 'Insureum,' a data-sharing blockchain protocol for the enrichment of the insurance value chain, powered by the healthcare startup 'Zikto'; 'Knocknock,' a blockchain-based ID verification service powered by Singapore-based 'IDBook' in technological partnership with 'WEWAY'; and, 'Antube,' a short-video entertainment service powered by 'DATA' integrated with 'Yomob,' a mobile ad monetization platform which serves ads to over 120 million users on monthly basis.

"Klaytn is partnering with successful firms that have developed and operated services accruing millions of users, and the collaboration will contribute to building a user-friendly blockchain service," said Jason Han, the CEO of Ground X, heading the development and operation of Klaytn. He further added, "Together with initial service partners, Klaytn will take the blockchain industry to the next level by focusing on creating meaningful real use-cases, which stands as the next key challenge in our industry."

Klaytn, which has launched the testnet exclusively to its partners last October, is dedicated to the mass adoption of blockchain. In doing so, Klaytn provides user-friendly UX/UI and intuitive DX environment for developers to create blockchain services. Klaytn also separates CNs (consensus nodes) and RNs (ranger nodes) to divide roles between consensus and block replication in favor of efficiency. After completing the Klaytn testnet run to its exclusive partners, Klaytn plans to launch the mainnet in the first half of 2019. Until the official mainnet release, Klaytn will continue to expand its partnerships.

Any service providers and developers interested in using Klaytn testnet can register on the official Klaytn homepage at www.klaytn.com and apply for a partnership screening.

Continuing its community building efforts, Klaytn has successfully held 'Hello, Klaytn in BKK' meetup on November 27th in Bangkok. This Bangkok meetup followed Klaytn's first public event, 'Hello, Klaytn in SF,' which took place in San Francisco, California during the San Francisco Blockchain Week back in October. Klaytn plans to hold additional meetups in various locations with the goal to expand the reach of blockchain and increase its awareness in global markets.

[About Klaytn]

Klaytn is a public blockchain platform of the leading South Korean mobile platform, Kakao. Dedicated to validating the value and utility of blockchain technology by providing a blockchain service for mass adoption, Klaytn provides an easy development environment and friendly user experience. Klaytn seeks to continue advancing the platform to offer blockchain services for millions of users.



Project Category Contents Contents Protocol Content Powered by 'Watcha,' a film rating and recommendation app with 4.5 million users, Contents Protocol will first be applied to Watcha Play and also other platforms covering a variety of contents including music, comics, and e-books. Atlas Travel As a blockchain-based travel platform, Atlas connects all consumers and suppliers in the travel industry to a decentralized marketplace that incentivizes content creation, transaction and consent-based data-sharing. BORA Game/Content A game and digital content platform developed by Way2Bit, BORA provides solutions for vitalizing digital content service distribution and user participation using transparent transaction records on blockchain. BORA has also previously partnered with over 20 major game developers in Korea including '4:33,' 'Action Square,' 'Factorial Games,' and 'Thumbage.' SPIN Protocol E-Commerce As an influencer driven-social commerce platform empowering social influencers with peer-to-peer commerce capabilities for the first time, SPIN Protocol allows users to work as global influencers and individual sellers by efficiently handing cross-border transactions, shipping, and customer service concerns. Cloudbric Security As a strategic partner to the global security technology vendor Penta Security, Cloudbric is a global security solution providing threat database based on deep-learning AI technology. INSUREUM Finance Operated by the healthcare startup Zikto, INSUREUM is a blockchain protocol that supports the development of novel insurance products. The protocol connects insurance companies, policy holders, and data providers to be shared in an automated, transparent, and simultaneous manner for easier data analysis, sales, and claims management of insurance products. Knocknock ID verification Knocknock, a blockchain-based ID verification service powered by the Singapore-based IDBook in technical partnership with WEWAY, offers a social network for professionals with industrial-strength transparency and credibility. Antube Content A blockchain-based mobile video entertainment platform powered by DATA, a US-based digital data authentication and attention monetization project. Antube also works with Yomob that integrates global mobile ad networks including Google and Facebook to serve over 120 million monthly users. Antube shares its profit for ecosystem contributors from Korea, US, and other English-speaking countries.

SOURCE Klaytn