South Orange Parking Authority Partners with ParkMobile to Enable Contactless Parking Payments after MobileNOW! Shuts Down

ParkMobile is a free app available for both iPhone and Android devices. To pay for parking with the app, a user enters the zone number posted on nearby stickers and signs around the meter, selects the amount of time needed and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device where this feature is offered.

ParkMobile has a large and growing audience in the state of New Jersey and across the Tri-State Area. There are almost 1.3 million users of the app in N.J. cities including Newark, Hoboken, Jersey City, Asbury Park, Ocean City, Montclair, Bloomfield, Summit, and more. Beyond New Jersey, the app can be used in 400 cities across the U.S. and is widely available along the Northeast corridor from Washington, DC., to Philadelphia, to New York City.

"We know contactless parking payments is critical right now and we worked very quickly to find a replacement for MobileNOW!," says Mark C. Hartwyk, Executive Director. "We are very pleased to announce this new partnership with ParkMobile, which we believe is an upgrade for our residents, providing a better user experience and 24/7 customer support."

"We're excited to add another great New Jersey city to our network," says Jon Ziglar, CEO of ParkMobile. "We already have a very large user base in the local area and expect a very smooth transition from MobileNOW! to ParkMobile."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including 8 of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

ParkMobile Contact: Jeff Perkins, CMO, [email protected]

South Orange Parking Authority Contact: Neva Rodriguez, [email protected]

SOURCE ParkMobile, LLC

Related Links

https://parkmobile.io/

