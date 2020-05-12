South Reach Networks Acquires Florida Fiber and Colo Assets of Resurgence

MIAMI, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- South Reach Networks , an established Florida based telecommunications infrastructure provider that constructs, owns and operates a Metro and Long-Haul Fiber Optic Network and Carrier Class Data Centers, announces today that it has acquired the Florida-based fiber and colocation assets of Resurgence Infrastructure Group (Resurgence) , the owner and operator of a contiguous long-haul dark fiber network along the East coast of Florida with extended reach into Atlanta, Ga. The acquisition of this strategic network includes over 120,000 fiber miles of available capacity from Jacksonville to Miami, five neutral colocation facilities, key metro networks in Jacksonville and Boca Raton, Fla., and direct fiber connectivity to multiple submarine cable landing stations and data centers throughout the state. The acquisition further enhances South Reach Networks' already robust network infrastructure located in downtown Miami. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Following the sale of its Florida network, Resurgence will continue to own and operate its contiguous dark fiber network in Georgia, including 80,000 fiber miles of available capacity extending from Atlanta to Jacksonville. Resurgence will also still own approximately 55 miles of fiber from Jacksonville to the northern Georgia border. The South Reach and Resurgence networks will remain a contiguous inter-connected network.

The company's acquisition of this fiber network and colocation facilities from Resurgence further demonstrates South Reach Networks' commitment to augmenting organic growth via strategic acquisitions. With the acquisition, South Reach Networks expands its total fiber footprint to over 400 route miles and will have on net presence into the top Tier 1 data centers and cable landing stations throughout Florida.

South Reach Networks' acquisitions follow the company's rebrand launch in 2019, backed by private equity firm, Turning Rock Partners , and orchestrated by telecom industry veterans Michael Sevret and Jason Cohen. Since joining the company, in addition to overseeing a successful rebrand, Sevret and Cohen have led these key acquisitions, supporting the growth of the company and its connectivity throughout Florida.

"It has been a very busy time here at South Reach Networks, and my team and I are working hard to set the company vision and execute the strategy to expand with key, targeted acquisitions within Florida to take advantage of growing secular demand for global communications and secure infrastructure as a service," comments Sevret. "I am excited about this path we are on to grow our fiber infrastructure and data center footprint, and for the momentum we are building in this market."

"We're thrilled to announce this latest acquisition of a key strategic asset, which complements our existing footprint in Miami with reach to Latin America and global markets," continues Sevret. "This asset bolsters South Reach Network's growing network-centric thesis. The acquired business will be quickly integrated, with resilient connectivity, into our existing platform, adding 10 new Tier 1 Points of Presence (PoPs) and over 350 route miles to our footprint. The resulting combined customer base for South Reach Networks and Resurgence will benefit from enhanced colocation and interconnection service offerings."

For more information on South Reach Networks, visit https://SRNetworks.net .

About South Reach Networks

South Reach Networks is an established, Florida-based telecommunications infrastructure provider. South Reach Networks fully constructs, owns and operates its Metro & Long-Haul Fiber Optic Network. With direct routes into its Carrier Class & Neutral Data Centers, the robust network spans over 400 miles along the East Coast of Florida. South Reach Networks provides customers global and domestic reach to the ever-expanding ecosystem of carriers, subsea, enterprise and wireless operators. Visit https://SRNetworks.net for more information.

About Resurgence

Resurgence products and services include dark fiber and colocation along a 380-mile strategic backbone. This geographically strategic network is constructed along secure private rights-of-way, interconnected to key data centers in both Northern Florida (421 West Church Street, Jacksonville, FL) and in Georgia (55 and 56 Marietta Street, Atlanta, GA) and includes six regen/ILA/colocation facilities.For more information on Resurgence, visit www.ResurgenceIG.com .

SOURCE South Reach Networks

Related Links

https://srnetworks.net

