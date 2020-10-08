South Reach Networks Appoints Kevin Rocks as New EVP of Sales & Marketing

MIAMI, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- South Reach Networks (SRN), an established Florida based telecommunications infrastructure provider that constructs, owns and operates a Metro and Long-Haul Fiber Optic Network and Carrier Class Data Centers, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Kevin Rocks as the company's new Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing. Reporting to President Michael Sevret, Rocks will be responsible for leading the planning and execution of SRN's global sales, marketing campaigns and customer relationship management initiatives.

Rocks has more than 25 years of extensive global sales and marketing leadership experience in the telecommunications industry, including specializing in international telecom carriers, with a focus on dark fiber, Ethernet and data center connectivity. He will provide sales leadership and spearhead ROI-focused growth development initiatives for SRN, a global gateway for Latin America and the United States via an enterprise and carrier-class data center in Miami and on-net direct fiber access to multiple subsea cable landing points and data centers. In his most recent position before SRN, Rocks served as the Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Cleareon Fiber Networks. Prior to joining Cleareon, Kevin was the CEO and co-founder of Pangaea Networks, a New York City based metro Ethernet service provider.

"Kevin is a remarkable business leader and strategist, and we are very excited to welcome him to South Reach Networks," states Sevret. "His exceptional industry experience, coupled with his ability to negotiate and close high-value, long-term revenue contracts and expertise in fast-tracking the carrier onboarding process are just some of the many reasons why he is a perfect fit for our company. I look forward to working with Kevin, a natural born, hands-on sales leader, as he continues our sales momentum and advances our growth strategy."

Prior to founding Pangaea, Rocks was the Manager for the International Carrier Group at Looking Glass Networks, now part of Level 3 Communications. His experience includes negotiating and closing multi-million dollar service agreements for both dark-fiber and lit services from some of the largest global carriers. Prior to Looking Glass Networks, Rocks held a variety of sales and management positions with Sphera Optical Networks and Global Crossing. He has been interviewed by Telx, TMC.net, Telephony Online and Fat Pipe for his insights on all things local access and metro Ethernet. He has a B.A. in Geography from the State University College at Buffalo, NY.

"It is an honor to join the South Reach Networks' team and begin this exciting new chapter in my telecommunications career. Throughout the years, I have been instrumental in creating and marketing unique and highly competitive telecom solutions from inception. I will be singularly focused on attracting and growing an exceptional, multi-national customer base here in the Southeast US region," comments Rocks. "I look forward to collaborating with the incredible team at SRN, leveraging my sales leadership, marketing acumen and ability to identify new revenue opportunities, while creating value through the premier telecom infrastructure solutions offered by SRN."

About South Reach Networks

