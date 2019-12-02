South Shore Subaru Participates in 2019 Subaru Share the Love® and Selects Cohen Children's Medical Center as Hometown Charity

South Shore Subaru will be hosting a #GivingTuesday Facebook telethon on December 3, 2019 from 11am to 4pm. Guests can follow along at South Shore Subaru Facebook Page and click to donate. #GivingTuesday is a global day of giving fueled by the power of social media and collaboration. Celebrated on the Tuesday following the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, #GivingTuesday celebrates the charitable season, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving.

"South Shore Subaru is excited to partner with such an important institution in our community. We are looking forward to building a lasting relationship with Cohen Children's Medical Center," says South Shore Subaru General Manager, Joshua Tauber.

"Subaru of America, Inc. has had the immense pleasure of working with a host of national and local charities throughout the life of the Subaru Share the Love Event," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America, Inc. "Now in its twelfth consecutive year, we look forward to continuing our support of the incredible causes and organizations our brand and our owners care most about and witnessing how this year's donations will positively impact the world around us."

Guests of the dealership can also choose an item off the Subaru Giving Tree. The items requested support the basic needs a patient's loved ones might need when their loved ones are going through treatment. Items include phone chargers, notebooks with pens and arts and craft supplies. Items must be brand new and in original packaging.

Guests can also participate in the giving by pledging a small donation of $5 and color a #ColorforCohen graphic to be in the hospital to cheer up the patients and their families. There will be a photo station set up where guests can snap a picture and hashtag #Hopefortheholidays at to show their support to the hospital.

South Shore Subaru employees will join in on the giving by pledging a small $5 donation to wear jeans to work. Their support will be noted by a #CasualforCohen sign on their desk.

The Subaru Share the Love Event will run until January 2, 2020 and allows Subaru retailers the opportunity to select charities operating in their community to be included in a list of organizations that new owners can select from to receive a $250 donation from Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA). There will be no cap on the total donation from SOA to its Subaru Share the Love Event charitable partners. SOA and its retailers hope to exceed a grand total of $170 million donated since the creation of the Subaru Share the Love Event.

SOURCE South Shore Subaru