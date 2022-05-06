South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. Partners with Evertreen to Help Offset Carbon Footprint

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. ("SSSHI") is pleased to announce its partnership with Evertreen, an online platform that allows users to plant real trees worldwide and track them via satellite. The company's goal is to protect and restore forests on a massive scale, creating livelihoods for people living in extreme poverty.

Evertreen's network of 3,000+ local farmers plant trees to help fight global warming, prevent desertification, create new ecosystems and reduce industrial impacts like pollution. The platform's digital satellite tracking provides continuous updates on growth status, nitrogen concentration, photosynthetic activity, soil conditions and more.

"Innovative technology has always been an aspiration and driving force at our firm," says Stephen Mellert, Managing Director at Matrix Applications, "Evertreen is a prime example of a groundbreaking technological advancement, allowing anyone to support our planet from anywhere in the world."

As part of SSSHI's 2022 ESG initiatives, the firm has committed to planting 1,200 trees in Honduras on behalf of its employees and customers to contribute to a greener planet. This project aims to help offset our carbon footprint by contributing 180,000 kilograms of carbon absorption.

"Our partnership with Evertreen is an exciting addition to South Street's growing ESG efforts," says James Tabacchi, President and Chief Executive Officer of SSSHI. "It's our social responsibility to protect and care for our employees, customers and the planet."

To view SSSHI's Evertreen Company Profile, click here.

About South Street Securities Holdings, Inc.

South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Affiliates include South Street Securities LLC, a repo dealer financing US Treasuries, Agency MBS, TBA mortgage origination hedging and equity finance, Matrix Applications, LLC, a technology and back-office services company, South Street Capital Management, LLC, an asset management company, and AmeriVet Securities, Inc., a service-disabled veteran and minority owned broker dealer.

