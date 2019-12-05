South Tyler Dermatology Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it has expanded its presence in Texas through its partnership with South Tyler Dermatology.

South Tyler Dermatology has a well-established reputation of providing high-quality dermatology services to patients in Tyler, Texas and surrounding East Texas communities. South Tyler Dermatology's Dr. Thomas Lambert will be joining Epiphany in connection with this partnership. Dr. Lambert is a board-certified dermatologist who earned his medical degree at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and completed his dermatology residency at University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Dr. Lambert commented, "My staff and I are excited to form a partnership with a well-established and reputable company such as Epiphany, as the need for excellent dermatologic care in East Texas grows. Epiphany has the infrastructure to help us manage the growing administrative burdens on our practice that can often interfere with our ability to focus on patient care."

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Lambert and his staff to the Epiphany team. Through our interactions with Dr. Lambert, we were pleased to learn he is as committed as we are in delivering clinical excellence to the East Texas community. This is a nice opportunity to further expand our provider network and improve access to exceptional dermatologic care in Texas."

Through this partnership, Dr. Lambert and staff gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, recruiting, IT, and many other support services.

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to exceptional dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 50 locations in Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatology care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit www.epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.

