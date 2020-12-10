South West Plumbing provides advice for preventing frozen pipes

"During the winter, frozen pipes can be a major concern for homeowners," said Darrell Paul, general manager of South West Plumbing. "Without taking precautions, families could be faced with a costly repair."

Paul says there are easy steps homeowners can take to prevent frozen pipes, including:

Let water drip from the faucet: This is the most commonly used tactic when it comes to preventing frozen pipes. This keeps water moving through the system. Keep the water dripping in the kitchen, bathroom, laundry areas and any other area where a faucet is located.

Keep the heat running: Keeping the heat on can help keep interior pipes warm. Leave the heat running even when the home is unoccupied.

Open interior doors: Oftentimes, pipes are located behind cabinets. Keeping cabinet doors open allows heat to warm the pipes. Keeping bedroom doors open will allow heat to circulate throughout the house as well.

Seal up cracks around pipes: Use caulk or spray to fill holes where pipes run on the floor or in the wall. Seal holes on both the exterior and interior portion of the wall.

Add extra insulation: Extra insulation provides more heat when added to areas. Add insulation to crawl spaces, attics and basements.

"The holidays are supposed to be a great time for family and friends," Paul said. "The last thing that needs to be a concern is a frozen pipe."

About South West Plumbing

South West Plumbing was started over 35 years ago by Bill and Connie Buckingham out of their home with just one truck. All South West Plumbing plumbers and technicians are certified and come prepared with fully-stocked trucks that have everything they need to do the job right. We have friendly, professional, and uniformed technicians that are trained on an ongoing basis to ensure that they can perform your plumbing service with both precision and accuracy. We are the plumbing service company YOU can count on. For more information, visit https://www.southwestplumbing.biz/.

