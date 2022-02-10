Southeast Asia Construction Equipment Market Report 2022: Market was Valued at $2.1 Billion and is Forecasted to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2027, Growing at a CAGR of 4.55%

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Southeast Asia Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Southeast Asia construction equipment market was valued at USD 2.1 billion and is forecasted to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.55%.

In 2021, the economic recovery among the Southeast Asian countries was highly impacted by the decline in the tourism sector. Asian Development Bank survey revealed that the Southeast Asia tourism industry experienced a loss of 8.4% of GDP in 2021.

Although the economic recovery is estimated to be slower, governments' investment in infrastructure projects related to health care, renewable energy, and the housing sector is expected to drive economic activities supporting the construction equipment industry in the region over the forecast period.



SOUTHEAST ASIA CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET INSIGHTS

Philippines , Indonesia , and Vietnam are estimated to be the main drivers for the Construction Equipment industry due to the massive infrastructure projects pipeline.

, , and are estimated to be the main drivers for the Construction Equipment industry due to the massive infrastructure projects pipeline. Southeast Asia's construction equipment rental market growth will accelerate new equipment sales.

construction equipment rental market growth will accelerate new equipment sales. Governments in the region have introduced several plans to recover the countries from the impact of COVID-19, which majorly focuses on infrastructure development and increasing government spending. This will propel demand in the Construction Equipment market in Southeast Asia .

KEY HIGHLIGHTS IN THE REPORT

The rise in construction projects in the region and government focus on harnessing renewable energy resources instead of fossil fuel is expected to drive the demand in the machinery and equipment manufacturing industry in Southeast Asia .

. Over the past few years, the population in urban areas in the Philippines has been growing faster compared to rural areas, primarily due to internal migration brought about by economic development in city centers. Thus, the rise in infrastructure projects in urban areas will drive demand in the Southeast Asia construction equipment industry.

SOUTHEAST ASIA CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

Various Construction projects in Singapore , Indonesia , and Malaysia , such as the Penang Transport Master plan, MRT Circle development project, Sarawak- Sabah Link Road project, and other major countries in the region, are expected to drive the demand for earthmoving equipment in the area.

, , and , such as the Penang Transport Master plan, MRT Circle development project, Sarawak- Sabah Link Road project, and other major countries in the region, are expected to drive the demand for earthmoving equipment in the area. Various public infrastructure projects are planned, such as Bicol Medical Center's Medical Arts Building and NEDA sa Makati Property Redevelopment Project in the Philippines in 2021. Similarly, development is progressing in various countries in the Southeast Asia region. Therefore, the demand for Aerial Platform is expected to rise in the forecast period.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The key players in Southeast Asia Construction Machinery Industry are Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Kobelco, Volvo Construction Equipment, Kubota, Liebherr, JCB, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG), and SANY Group.

In October 2020 , Caterpillar announced the acquisition of Weir's Oil & Gas business, now SPM Oil & Gas, expanding its global presence to serve its Oil & Gas customers

, Caterpillar announced the acquisition of Weir's Oil & Gas business, now SPM Oil & Gas, expanding its global presence to serve its Oil & Gas customers In 2021 Kobelco reached an assembly of 3,00,000 hydraulic excavators at Hiroshima Factory.

In September 2020 , SANY Partnered with Adelaide Heavy Machinery as the appointed dealer for South Australia .

Major Vendors

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Kobelco

Volvo Construction Equipment

Kubota

Liebherr

JCB

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)

SANY Group

Other Prominent Vendors

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Yanmar Holdings Co

Zoomlion Heavy Industry

LiuGong

Distributor's Profiles

TAT Hong

United Tractor

Multicranes Perkasa (MCP)

