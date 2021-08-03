Southeast Asia Facilities Management Market Report 2021: Pandemic Impact on the Market with Focus on End-user Needs and Selected FM Services
This study presents an updated revenue forecast of the FM market in Southeast Asia, covering Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines. It also discusses the pandemic's impact on the FM market, focusing on end-user needs and selected FM services.
The study includes emerging business models that market participants increasingly adopt. Growth opportunities identified in the Southeast Asian FM market include smart services for COVID-19 mitigation, innovative business models for new services propositions, and crowd analytics for enhanced FM security services.
COVID-19 severely affects all facilities management (FM) end-user segments. The Southeast Asian FM market revenue declined by 3.7% in 2020 due to the pandemic. As the market gradually recovers over the forecast period, competition is expected to intensify and accelerate the need for innovation in FM services.
FM market participants in Southeast Asia must strategize to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic in the next 1-2 years. Long-term growth (more than 5 years) requires new business models to prevent or adapt to the negative impacts of similar pandemics or economic downturn.
Technology and workplace management changes and awareness of sustainability significantly impact the Southeast Asian FM market's value propositions and service needs. This calls for service innovation, new value propositions, and better business models. FM services providers in Southeast Asia need a deep understanding of the transformational journey to accelerate digital technology solutions with new business models in the next 1-2 years. For long-term growth (more than 5 years), augmented technologies, such as robotics and drones, are necessary to advance FM solutions.
Many FM companies are slow in service innovation and technology adoption. Consequently, FM business models may not address current challenges facing FM end users. There is a pressing need to move away from business-as-usual to more innovative propositions by integrating advanced technologies in FM services.
FM services providers must acknowledge the necessity for change in the Southeast Asian market in the near to medium terms (3-4 years). Strategies, such as partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions, may be necessary to grow and recover in the FM market for long-term growth (5 years and above).
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Southeast Asian Facilities Management Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- What is a Business Model?
- Growth Drivers for the FM Market
- Growth Restraints for the FM Market
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical
- Revenue Forecast by Country
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Framework
- Market Trends - Indonesia
- Market Trends - Malaysia
- Market Trends - Philippines
- Market Trends - Singapore
- Market Trends - Thailand
- Market Trends - Vietnam
Emerging Business Models
- Business Model Transformations in FM
- Business Model 1 - Circular FM
- Business Model 2 - Value Chain Integration
- Business Model 3 - Digital Experience Platforms (DEPs)
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Smart Services for COVID-19 Mitigation and Environmental Protection
- Growth Opportunity 2: Innovative Business Models for New Service Propositions
- Growth Opportunity 3: Crowd Analytics for Enhanced FM Security Services
