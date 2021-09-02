Southeast Asia Medium Voltage Switchgear Industry Report 2021-2026: Future Growth Potential from Digital and Environmentally Friendly Value Propositions Driving Growth Opportunities
Sep 02, 2021, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digitalization and Decarbonization Powering Southeast Asia's Medium Voltage Switchgear Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Southeast Asia switchgear market is projected to generate $4.14 billion in the next 6 years. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a significant revenue decline, estimated at negative 18.4%.
Southeast Asia's medium voltage switchgear market includes Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia and covers voltages ranging from 1 kilovolt (kV) to 38 kV.
Its growth is expected to continue at a steady 5.1% compound annual growth rate from 2020 to 2026, driven by rising power demand and grid connectivity across the region. Increasing industrialization following companies' diversification of supply chain networks also propels the market.
This study analyzes Southeast Asia's medium voltage switchgear market and Mega Trends likely to impact the grid business. It presents tangible growth opportunities expected to disrupt the market, including eco-friendly gas for switchgear, strategic acquisitions and partnerships, digitalization, and innovative business models.
With 2020 as the base year, the research service also offers market forecasts up to 2026 and competitive analysis.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Medium Voltage Switchgear Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Scope of Analysis
- Key Competitors for the Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
- Distribution Channels for the Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
- Growth Drivers for the Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
- Growth Restraints for the Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
- Key Growth Metrics for the Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
- Revenue Forecast, Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
- Competitive Environment, Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
- Market Share, Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
- Market Share Analysis, Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
Growth Opportunity Universe, Medium Voltage Switchgear Market
- Growth Opportunity 1-IoT to Enable T&D Equipment Integration Along the Grid to Strengthen Resiliency
- Growth Opportunity 2-Eco-friendly Switchgears to Gain More Acceptance among End-user Segments
- Growth Opportunity 3-Mergers and Acquisitions between Strategic Competitors to Leverage Market Synergies
- Growth Opportunity 4-As-a-Service Business Models to Enable Superior Customer Experience
- Growth Opportunity 5-Digital Marketing for Transformed Selling Process
