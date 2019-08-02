Southeast Spine & Pain Care's Dr. Jon-David Hoppenfeld Joins the Carolina Panthers Medical Team

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NFL players are no strangers to pain.

That's where Dr. Jon-David Hoppenfeld comes in handy. Dr. Hoppenfeld has joined the medical staff for the Carolina Panthers to provide his medical expertise to the team under head team physician, Patrick Connor.

"I am humbled to be taking care of the most elite athletes in the world," stated Dr. Hoppenfeld. While just beginning his medical career with the NFL, he is no stranger to sports medicine and pain management. Dr. Hoppenfeld also serves as a medical advisor for Golf Digest and has provided lectures on back pain and the golf swing.

With over 10 years of pain management experience, Dr. Hoppenfeld became the medical director of Southeast Pain & Spine Care - one of the country's largest pain groups, at only 38 years of age. Prior to that, he worked as an interventional pain management physician at Manhattan Spine and Pain in New York City.

Not only is he a recognized physician, but Dr. Hoppenfeld is an author of two medical resources covering topics such as pain medicine and orthopedic neurology. His textbook "Fundamentals of Pain Medicine" is used to teach pain management in medical schools, residencies, and fellowships. His internationally top-selling book, "Orthopaedic Neurology," teaches the interface between Orthopaedics and Neurology.

