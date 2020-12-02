Southeastern Hemp Processing Facility Expands Reach with Launch of Online Retail Shop

PHENIX CITY, Ala., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbor Vita8, the largest hemp processing facility in the southeastern United States, offers a wide variety of services. From the seeds and clones farmers buy to the manufacturers final extractions are sold to, the team's expertise is unbeatable. The superior quality of the hemp, going from the ground to a store near you, isn't the only concern. The staff at Arbor Vita8 are also users of hemp-derived products.

"Even as we process hemp in our 75,000 square foot facility," says Jason Sirotin, Arbor Vita8 CEO, "we're using hemp-derived products to help soothe our sore muscles, give us better focus, and get a great night's sleep. Our personal experience with the product led us to create a diverse cannabinoid product line and set up an easy-to-use online shop. We wanted the public to have access to what we use at home, whether for ourselves, our loved ones, or even our pets. What I am most excited about is our value. We are more cost effective than leading brands, and we offer a higher quality product."

The online retail store — https://arborvita8.com/shop — features unbeatable value for both broad-spectrum and full-spectrum hemp-derived products. Browsing online, you'll find products for people and pets in the forms of tinctures, edibles, topicals, and more.

"Offering a broad variety of products allows us to better serve our customers," says Sirotin. "We're able to deliver the potential benefits of hemp in many mediums so customers can select what works best for them. We are excited that our store demonstrates the versatility and power of hemp. Believe the hype!"

Hemp-derived products, in general, may address a variety of issues. From inflammation to anxiety, boosting immunity to helping you sleep. What makes Arbor Vita8's products unique is the superior level of quality at a competitive value. As a consumer, you don't have to worry about whether or not you're getting a product with high-end ingredients when you purchase from Arbor Vita8.

Creating this retail line is the natural progression for Arbor Vita8. As a regional leader in the hemp industry, Arbor Vita8 works to make hemp farming and manufacturing a high-quality and successful endeavor throughout America. With service lines in genetics, harvesting, drying, extraction, and more, the expansion into the retail market ensures the superior quality of Arbor Vita8 hemp extends beyond the processing facility.

Currently, Arbor Vita8's online retail shop contains over 15 different cannabinoid products, tested and approved by the founders themselves. Visit the store at https://arborvita8.com/shop / to start shopping.

To learn more about Arbor Vita8, please visit their website at https://arborvita8.com / .

ABOUT ARBOR VITA8: Arbor Vita8 is a seed-to-sale commercial hemp company operating out of a 75,000 sq ft facility in Phenix City, Alabama. As the leading resource for licensed hemp seed and clone sales, cultivation, processing, and wholesaling, Arbor Vita8 is focused on helping our farming and manufacturing partners thrive. With laser focus on the whole value chain, Arbor Vita8 is the right company to partner with. Visit https://arborvita8.co m for more information.

