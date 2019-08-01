Southeastern Mills Opens New Culinary Innovation Center

"We wanted to create a space that builds collaboration with our customers," said Jennifer Moore, director of research & development for Southeastern Mills. "We're excited to work though solutions on the bench to see how products can be brought to life, whether it's an industrial product, a new menu item for a restaurant chain or a product for a consumer to use at home."

With craftsman heritage and state-of-the-art technologies, the new space includes:

A 28-foot open commercial kitchen with an 18-foot bar with professional filming in mind.

Dedicated space for sensory work with its own air-handling system and independent lighting to customize by product showing.

State-of-the-art analytical equipment for testing product.

Dedicated flexible space that will have interactive components focused on innovation and conversation.

Bench-top equipment that replicates production, double ovens and warming drawers.

Energy efficient lighting.

Wireless conference room technology to allow for remote collaboration.

Southeastern Mills stayed true to their community roots by leveraging local labor. An employee, who is a craftsman, created a one-of-a-kind, handmade conference table out of cherry and black walnut. The handmade custom cabinets were also built by a local craftsman.

As the industry leader in biscuits, gravy and concentrated food bases, the culinary innovation center will host executive leadership (culinary and research & development) from top national and regional chain restaurant accounts, industrial ingredient industry leaders and buyers and brokers for the top grocers in retail.

About Southeastern Mills

Southeastern Mills is a fourth-generation, family-owned food company headquartered in Rome, Georgia. Founded in 1941, the company's core strength is the development and manufacture of ingredient systems used to deliver texture and superior flavor. Southeastern Mills is an ingredient supplier to foodservice manufacturers and restaurants. The company also markets nationally distributed brands including Better Than Bouillon®, Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce™, Southeastern Mills®, Shore Lunch™ and Better Than Gravy®. Southeastern Mills operates three manufacturing facilities located in Rome, Georgia and New Iberia, Louisiana. To learn more, visit www.semillsfoods.com.

SOURCE Southeastern Mills

Related Links

http://www.semillsfoods.com

