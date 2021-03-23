Southeastern Trust Company Expands to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeastern Trust Company today announced the opening of its Nashville office, expanding its physical presence in Tennessee. The office, situated in Nashville's West End neighborhood, is located at 3100 West End Avenue, Suite 860. Britt Messer , Chief Investment Officer of Southeastern Trust, will lead the office and the firm's Nashville market expansion.

"We are excited to solidify our presence in a key market with the opening of our second location. This is an opportunity for us to serve our clients in a more hands-on manner as well as invest in the growing, unique community that is Nashville," says Messer, who has served as an investment manager in Nashville for the past 12 years. "We value proximity to our clients in order to provide the best service possible. Our commitment to our clients is evident in all that we do, and I believe our new office offers an even greater client experience."

Since becoming an independent, Tennessee-chartered trust company almost three years ago, the firm has built a reputation throughout the southeast for its expertise in advising and building unique solutions for high-net-worth families. The firm provides a family office experience and holistic approach to wealth management.

"Our team continues to prove themselves to be an invaluable partner to each of our clients," says Bart Rolen, Chief Executive Officer of Southeastern Trust. "As we join the Nashville community, we will expand on the vision of serving our clients with great care, vast expertise, and tailored solutions."

The office, located at 3100 West End Avenue, Suite 860, is open weekdays by appointment only. To make an appointment with an advisor at Southeastern Trust, visit setrustco.com or call (866) 480-3026.

About Southeastern Trust

Southeastern Trust is a Tennessee-based boutique private wealth management firm serving high-net-worth families across the United States. Southeastern Trust offers family office services such as trust and estate administration, investment management, real estate management, and bill pay.

Press Contact:

Chloe Latture, Roundtree

[email protected]

251.300.0698

SOURCE Southeastern Trust Company