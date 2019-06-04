Southern California Biotech Company Herbalmax Inc. Launches New Interface Experience for the Consumer

"We are pleased with the excellent feedback our new website has brought already," said Lynda Bateman, Director of Media Relations for Herbalmax. "Providing a simple ordering tool was always the motivation behind the inspiration for the new site."

The updated Product Pages are clear, and easy to navigate, from browsing to check-out, and contacting Herbalmax has been streamlined with a dedicated Contact Page, linked directly to the Herbalmax Customer Support Team and designed to help customers get quick answers to any order, product or company related question.

"One of our primary goals when we set out to build a new website was ease of use for the consumer," adds Bateman. "After all, it's our customer who inspires us every day to innovate better, smarter and healthier solutions, and they deserve an excellent experience."

The Herbalmax What's New section, is an exceptional reference for visitors to the page, with well-written, easily accessible articles on health and well-being, industry news, and the latest in biotechnology.

Bateman continues, "We're thinking ahead now to more customer-focused initiatives, including a monthly Newsletter, a Podcast, and a YouTube channel. So, watch this space."

As an established and trusted biotechnology firm in the health industry for 20 years, Herbalmax is confident the new website is already working well for its customers, and is reflective of its core values of innovation and education.

The Company continues to set the pace to be clear and informational in an often purposefully dense supplement marketplace and pledges to continue that strategy going forward.

Herbalmax remains focused on offering the best in bio-innovation, industry-led manufacturing processes, and looks forward to serving its loyal customers and meeting new visitors well into the future.

