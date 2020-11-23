Southern California Comprehensive Cancer Center Selects Medline

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced a new medical/surgical distribution agreement with City of Hope, a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. The distribution agreement with Medline will provide City of Hope with an extensive portfolio of essential medical supplies, logistics services and solutions to help enhance patient outcomes and streamline supply chain operations.

"We are excited about the opportunity to work closely with one of the premier comprehensive cancer centers in the United States," says John Abele, vice president of corporate sales, Medline. "City of Hope's focus on providing exceptional patient care and advancing cancer research and treatment protocols allows our two organizations to craft solutions. We're well positioned to help streamline the supply chain and increase fill rates and service levels to departments throughout the entire organization."

Learn how Medline tailors solutions across the entire continuum of care as a manufacturer and distributor by visiting https://www.medline.com/pages/about-us/.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

