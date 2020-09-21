Southern California Cybersecurity Firm Expands and Moves HQ During COVID

BREA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Milton Security, a Cybersecurity firm specializing in Managed Detection and Response, SOC As A Service, Incident Response and Threat Hunting has called the city of Fullerton, California, home for the past 13 years. We have now moved our Headquarters to the City of Brea, in the heart of Orange County, California. The new facility will provide the Milton Team with much-needed space to accommodate its hyper growth.

Milton Security New Office

"Our growth in the past 6 months has been so exciting and more space is critical to continue that growth," said James McMurry, Milton Security CEO and Founder. "This move represents another significant milestone for our fast-growing Cybersecurity company. The new office space better accommodates our growing team and enables us to hire additional talent needed to provide industry-leading services to our global clients. The additional space will also help drive innovation and provide the opportunity for further expansion into additional markets and services. The new reality we have all faced in the past few months requires us at Milton to be even more vigilant and innovative in order to continue providing our client family with the trusted 24/7 critical Cybersecurity services they have grown to rely on".

"As much as we've enjoyed the past 13 years in Fullerton, we're excited to see the growth and expansion that are possible in our new location in Brea," said Ethan Coulter, President of Milton Security. "Along with the new Las Vegas office, we are poised to scale very quickly to meet the needs of our customers."

Between March and August of 2020, during the height of the stay at home orders across the US, we saw a large increase in intrusion attempts against our customers' networks. In any given 24 hour period we analyze and hunt in billions of event messages and metadata, and successfully stop hundreds of credible attempts from ransomware to nation-state attacks.

About Milton Security, Inc.®:

Milton Security, Inc.®, is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business started in 2007.

Milton Security operates a 24*7*365 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service that provides Threat Hunting As A Service using customers' existing security infrastructure. Using a combination of AI, ML, and Human Correlation, Milton Threat Hunters scout for threats and assists with incident response activities in real time 24 hours a day. According to a recent report by Gartner, "Managed detection and response services allow organizations to add 24/7 dedicated threat monitoring, detection and response capabilities via a turnkey approach." Milton Security MDR goes above and beyond this by active threat hunting, not just monitoring.

www.miltonsecurity.com | +1.888.714.9001 | [email protected]

SOURCE Milton Security, Inc

