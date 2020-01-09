Southern California Partnership for Jobs To Receive Non-Profit Of The Year Award From The Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP)

ARTESIA, Calif., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Partnership for Jobs (SCPFJ) has been selected as non-profit of the year by the Inland Empire Economic Partnership (IEEP).

The award will be presented to the Partnership at IEEP's annual awards ceremony on Thursday, January 16 at the Ontario Airport Hilton.

The Annual Dinner is intended to be an intimate gathering where IEEP celebrates the accomplishments of the year and honors those persons, companies, and institutions that have made a difference for the people of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.

Others being honored include:

Business of the Year – Ontario International Airport

International Airport Chairman's Award – John Mura , General Manager, East Valley Water District

, General Manager, East Valley Water District Education Partner(s) of the Year- Julie Pehkonen , Chair, Inland Empire/Desert Regional Consortium

President's Award- Dr. Ray Wolfe , Executive Director, San Bernardino County Transportation Authority

, Executive Director, San Bernardino County Transportation Authority Public Partner of the Year- City of Moreno Valley

Larry Sharp Inland Empire Leader of the Year Award- Carole Beswick , CEO, Inland Action

For more information or tickets to the event please contact Melisa Castro at Mcastro@ieep.com or 909-944-2201.

ABOUT IEEP

The IEEP is focused on building a future where the many communities in the Inland Empire have addressed these issues, transforming the region into one of the best in the world. This creates a strong regional voice that will have a strong influence on public policy at all levels, and make sure that the area enjoys its fair share of resources that allows for future growth.

ABOUT SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PARTNERSHIP FOR JOBS

The Southern California Partnership for Jobs, (SCPFJ) is an organization that represents 2,750 construction firms and more than 90,000 union workers in all 12 Southern California counties. Based in Artesia, California – SCPFJ is dedicated to working with elected officials and educating the public in Southern California on the continued need for infrastructure funding including rail, water, ports, airports and roads while enhancing the regions' workforce development and creating career construction jobs.

To learn more about the Southern California Partnership for Jobs please visit www.rebuildsocal.org.

