Southern California Reader's Choice 2018 Best Casinos

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southern California Gaming Guide™ announced today results of its Reader's Choice 2018 BEST CASINOS voting conducted in August. The 2018 Best Casinos include first, second and third place winners in 17 casino categories.

"California has the largest number of Indian casinos in the country, and many of the best are in Southern California," said Theon B. Cross, publisher of Southern California's only monthly casino and slot guide. "Every year for the past 15 years, we invite readers to choose the Best Casinos in Southern California. All readers are casino players in Southern California's 24 Indian casinos. This year they cast tens of thousands of ballots online for their favorites."

The Southern California Gaming Guide Reader's Choice 2018 Best Casino™ winners range from multi-award-winning, world-class casino resorts to smaller casinos, including some properties in the process of expansion, and some growing into casino resorts.

The Reader's Choice 2018 Best Casinos are detailed in the October 2018 issue of the Southern California Gaming Guide, available free at over 3,500 locations in Southern California and online at www.TheGamingGuide.com.

The list the Southern California Gaming Guide Reader's Choice 2018 Best Casinos includes:

Loosest Slots Casino

1. Valley View Casino & Hotel

2. Barona Resort & Casino

3. Soboba Casino

Best Casino

1. Harrah's Resort Southern California

2. Barona Resort & Casino

3. Chumash Casino Resort

Best Casino Resort

1. Pechanga Resort & Casino

2. Barona Resort & Casino

3. Harrah's Resort Southern California

Luckiest Casino

1. Sycuan Casino

2. Morongo Casino Resort and Spa

3. Soboba Casino

The complete list of all 17 Southern California Gaming Guide Reader's Choice 2018 Best Casinos awards is available online at www.TheGamingGuide.com under "Best of" and in the October 2018 issue of the Southern California Gaming Guide.

Celebrating 16 years, the Southern California Gaming Guide is Southern California's only monthly casino and slot guide. It is available free of charge each month at 3,500 locations including 7-Eleven, Ralphs, Vons, Albertsons, CVS Pharmacy, Arco am/pm, and Big Lots stores; plus independent grocery and convenience stores, restaurants, coffee shops, liquor stores, gyms, hotels, motels, senior centers, car rental agencies, tourist centers, and more in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, and Imperial Counties.

Media contact: Theon B. Cross; phone: 619-847-4314; email: theon@TheGamingGuide.com

Southern California Gaming Guide, P.O. Box 19267, San Diego, CA 92159, 619-462-5891 www.TheGamingGuide.com

SOURCE Southern California Gaming Guide

Related Links

http://www.TheGamingGuide.com

