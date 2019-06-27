Southern Californian Wins Global Digital Creator Battles Championship

TOKYO, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony Jones won the LIMITS World Grand Prix in Tokyo and five million Japanese Yen in prize money in an upset win over two-time Japanese champion, Juinichi "jbstyle" Hashimura (https://vimeo.com/344895738).

"paint.one Battles" is a new global sport: competitive visual storytelling where two artists go head-to-head in 20-minute battles based on a random two-word prompt to create the most compelling and entertaining digital art narrative, judged by a panel of experts and a worldwide viewing audience.

Jones, from Irvine, CA, is a concept artist, art director, and educator, formerly of Activision Blizzard and SONY Studios. American players have now won the world title for two consecutive years and Jones was thrilled: "It was an honor to battle a great champion like jbstyle."

Road to the Title

paint.one Battles sent eight international players to compete against Japan's top eight players after staging championship tournaments in Los Angeles, Shanghai, Taipei, and Hong Kong earlier in 2019:

Anthony "RobotPencil" Jones - Irvine, CA

Steven Zapata - Queens, NY

- Reinaldo" REIQ" Quintero - Pasadena, CA

Feng Qian - Shanghai , PRC

- , PRC Michael "YG" Yin - Beijing , PRC

, PRC Yi-Le "Cola" Chen - Taipei, Taiwan

Wei-Ning "MinoriRogue" Chiou - Taipei, Taiwan

Didier "Jaba" Mathieu - Singapore

Quotes from Anthony Jones:

-On winning the World Title vs. two-time Japanese champion, jbstyle:

"It was an honor to battle a great champion like jbstyle. I honestly thought I lost when I looked up and saw jbstyle's work."

-On competing in Tokyo:

"The Japanese people have been so warm and welcoming. I will remember this for the rest of my life."

About paint.one

Headquartered in Los Angeles, paint.one Battles (www.paint.one) runs an online global competition for digital creators: competitive visual storytelling based on a random two-word prompt with only 20-minutes to create the most compelling and entertaining digital art narrative. paint.one stages online tournaments and coaching clinics in Los Angeles, New York, Shanghai, and Beijing to recruit and train new players for this global competition. Follow paint.one on Instagram @paint.onebattles

About LIMITS World Grand Prix

The LIMITS World Grand Prix (www.limits.jp) is an annual digital creator battles championship featuring eight top international players competing against Japan's top eight in head-to-head, competitive visual storytelling. Headquartered in Tokyo, P.A.I.N.T., Inc. produces the event.

