Southern California's Ontario International Airport earns recognition as Favorite Alternative Airport

In announcing winners of its 5 th annual Trazee awards this week, the popular web publication Trazee Travel said ONT was chosen based on a survey of its readers between December 2018 and March 2019. In addition to recognizing airports, Trazees are awarded to favorite air carriers, airport dining and retail concessions, frequent-flyer programs and hotels, among other air travel-related categories. The online journal is targeted to travelers between the ages of 25 and 40.

"We are grateful to Trazee Travel and its readers for this high honor," said Alan D. Wapner, President of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "It is recognition that we are on track with our plan to develop a first-rate international aviation gateway for Southern California, free of the congestion and frustration that often diminishes the customer experience at larger airports.

Said Jim Bowman, OIAA Commissioner, "The Trazee honor tells us that air travelers will reward airports like Ontario that are easy to reach by public and private transportation, have ample parking, stress-free security screening, spacious and comfortable passenger terminals, not to mention an array of amenities, dining and shopping options that appeal to business and leisure travelers. Such attractive features help to produce the first-rate, hassle-free customer experience that has become our hallmark."

The award is the latest significant recognition for Ontario International – the nation's fastest-growing airport and the No. 1 airport for outgoing cargo. Since its return to local control in late 2016, ONT has re-emerged as a transportation hub and economic driver for one of the fastest-growing population centers in the United States.

ONT now offers non-stop service to 21 domestic and international destinations. It recently completed an $8 million upgrade of its food, beverage and retail concessions. Premium lounges which are accessible to all travelers are located in each of ONT's passenger terminals.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport with nonstop commercial jet service to 21 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan, and connecting service to many domestic and international destinations. There is an average of 67 daily departures offered by nine air carriers. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com.

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

