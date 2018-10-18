Southern California's WeedCon Cup Judges The Best Cannabis Products

OJAI, Calif., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WPI -- 2018 WeedCon Cup will take place on Friday, October 26th to judge the best of the best in cannabis products. Founded for the purpose of business networking and education in the cannabis industry, the World Entrepreneurs Economic Development Conference (WeedCon) will take place at the Casa Ojai Inn in Ojai, CA and will feature the WeedCon Cup awards.

Sponsored by Ojai Greens Dispensary, Los Angeles Kush, Kushy Punch and Safety Harbor Capital, the 2018 WeedCon Cup competition will include categories such as Best Flower, Best Edible, Best Product and Best Dispensary. "There are a myriad of products out there and the consumer needs direction. The WeedCon Cup is a great point of reference for the consumer to discern which cannabis product may be best for them." Says WeedCon founder John Williams.

The event is not open to the public. Tickets may be purchased in advance only. To learn more visit http://www.weedcon2018.com .

WeedCon Cup Competitors will include Flow Kana, Sol Spirit Farm, BareRoots Farms, Big Pete's Treats, Vet CBD, Papa&Barkley, Punch Edibles, Cali Kush, Kiva Confections, LA Kush and several dispensaries around Southern California. WeedCon 2018 will include exhibitors, live music, education speakers, networking luncheon, five course pairing dinner with the Herbal Chef Chris Sayegh sponsored by Fiddlers-Greens and Headwaters, Miss WeedCon awards and the WeedCon Cup at the one day event. The evening will have a concert fundraiser supporting orphans, foster and homeless children's education programs for nonprofit, Safety Harbor Kids.

With projected growth of 1000% in five years, cannabis is attracting major investments from some of the largest companies in the world. Cannabis medicinal properties are attracting the most investment attention. The THC products are used to help nervousness and anxiety, manage pain and a treatment for opioid addiction. Cannabis non-psychoactive CBD products help ailments including insomnia, pain caused by inflammation, nausea and even cancer.

A cure for cancer? Studies from the Department of Pathology, The Comprehensive Cancer Center and The Department of Surgery at the The Ohio State University, Wexner Medical Center, show CBD inhibits breast cancer cell proliferation, migration and invasion. And it's not just cancer – the FDA approved CBD as a treatment for epileptic seizures. "The medical findings are indisputable" Says Mr. Williams. "The WeedCon Cup competition introduces and evaluates the premiere products in the industry for consumers and investors alike."

Media Contact: pressroom@weedcon2019.com

