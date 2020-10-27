Southern Careers Institute Recognizes Recent Allied Health Program Graduates on the Front Lines of COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare workers on the front lines are at higher risk of becoming infected with COVID-19, yet the pandemic is not stopping Southern Careers Institute (SCI) allied health graduates from joining the health workforce. More than 1,300 students have graduated from SCI's allied health programs between March and October of this year*, despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic. Most importantly, many of these graduates are now working to assist with today's health challenges.

"Vocational technical education is vital to the medical field. Students in programs like those offered by SCI are gaining valuable experience that enables them to make an immediate impact, through externships, hands-on training, and virtual training from industry professionals," said Nikki England, President of SCI. "This has been especially important this year, due to the pandemic. And, from a worker's point of view, these types of jobs are largely recession-proof, offering job stability in a time when that is extremely rare."

SCI offers medical assistant, medical billing and coding, medical office specialist, nurse aide, and pharmacy technician programs, with the eligibility to test for more than 20 nationally recognized certifications.

Blanca Lopez, a recent graduate from the medical assistant program at SCI's Austin campus, is one of the more than five million allied health care professionals in the United States, who will be celebrated as part of National Allied Health Week from November 1-7. These professionals play a critical role in managing the operations of our health care systems, and acting as frontline workers who provide diagnostic evaluation, help treat diseases and disorders, and conduct rehabilitation services.

Blanca is currently working as a COVID-19 screener. SCI afforded her the opportunity to become certified while also maintaining a full-time job. She says, "SCI gave me the flexibility to do something greater for the health and well-being of my community while enabling me to balance my personal life. Being paid to do something you love? I consider that to be a success."

* The official reporting period for the Council on Occupational Education is 7/1-6/30 of each year.

