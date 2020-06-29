Southern Champion Tray Purchases Honeymoon Paper Products, Inc.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Champion Tray (SCT), a leading manufacturer of paperboard packaging for the bakery and food service industry, has acquired substantially all the assets of Honeymoon Paper Products, Inc. (Honeymoon) based in Fairfield, Ohio, effective June 29, 2020. Honeymoon, founded in 1960, is a supermarket and retail bakery, deli, food service and wholesale packaging provider.

SCT is integrating Honeymoon's catalog items into the company's offerings and providing expanded printing technology for Honeymoon's custom packaging business. This acquisition gives customers an even stronger portfolio of fiber-based products and innovative capabilities that were not previously available with the companies operating independently. According to SCT's President and CEO John Zeiser, "This acquisition makes a lot of sense for both Southern Champion and Honeymoon customers as we are expanding the breadth of our product line and scope of our manufacturing capabilities. Our business model is based on consistently delivering great packaging with distinctive customer service. We look forward to welcoming the Honeymoon organization into the Southern Champion Tray family."

The acquisition of Honeymoon provides SCT an additional manufacturing facility that is equipped to serve the bakery and food service industries. More importantly, Southern Champion will be adding a highly proficient team in Fairfield, Ohio that is accomplished and skilled in the production of corrugated circles/pads and take-out packaging for the deli and bakery industries. "We are very fortunate to acquire a facility with an experienced workforce and also one that aligns with our company culture and values. The solution-driven culture at Honeymoon is a perfect complement to the service-focused business model of SCT," according to Brian Hunt, SCT's Chief Operations Officer.

Since 1927, Southern Champion Tray has been manufacturing and distributing sustainable paperboard and corrugated packaging, food and drink carriers and molded fiber tableware to bakery, food service and catering customers across the United States and in nearly two dozen export markets. With the closing of this transaction, Southern Champion Tray now has office, manufacturing and distribution facilities in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Mansfield, Texas; and Fairfield, Ohio. For information on SCT's full line of products, visit SCTray.com.

Contact: Sherry Jennings

(423) 643-4148

[email protected]

SOURCE Southern Champion Tray LP

