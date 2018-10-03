Southern Charm and Modern Amenities Await Coastal South Carolina Visitors at Newly Opened Cambria Hotel Mount Pleasant - Charleston

Located at 1472 N. Highway 17, the hotel is minutes from downtown Charleston, the region's historical and cultural epicenter. The renowned City Market, the Dock Street Theatre, the College of Charleston, and an eclectic bar and restaurant scene provide guests with plenty of local attractions to enjoy during their stay. The sprawling beaches of Sullivan's Island and its quaint Middle Street downtown area are also easily accessible from the Cambria Hotel Mount Pleasant – Charleston.

"From the seemingly endless beaches to the culinary experiences and boutique shops on King Street, the Charleston region's vibrant culture has long attracted guests from near and far," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands at Choice Hotels. "We are committed to sharing authentic, local flavors with experience-hungry travelers while providing modern amenities and little luxuries to help them make the most of their stay."

The Cambria Hotel Mount Pleasant – Charleston features several upscale amenities, including:

Immersive spa-like bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors

Contemporary and sophisticated guestrooms, complete with modern fixtures, abundant lighting, and plush bedding

Menus featuring freshly prepared food, locally sourced craft beer, wine, specialty cocktails, and small bites

Locally inspired design

State-of-the-art fitness center

Multi-function and flexible meeting spaces

The Cambria Hotel Mount Pleasant – Charleston was co-developed by SpringBridge Development, LLC, and Mount Pleasant-based Landmark Enterprises.

"Choice Hotels has been an invaluable collaborator as we've grown our upscale portfolio, which will include hotels in Greenville and Summerville, in addition to the Cambria Hotel Mount Pleasant – Charleston," said Grey Raines, managing partner, SpringBridge Development. "The Charleston region is flourishing in both tourism and business as more people discover its charm and an economic landscape poised for sustained growth."

As a part of the hotel's grand opening celebration yesterday evening, local students from Wando High School's culinary program were presented with a $2,500 check from the Cambria Hotel Mount Pleasant – Charleston and Raines Hospitality to support the program, including supplies and assistance for traveling to competitions. The student-chefs also provided desserts for the evening's festivities.

"As a local business, we take tremendous pride in fostering advancement in our community," said Jason Ward, president, Landmark Enterprises. "The Cambria Hotel Mount Pleasant – Charleston brings to life all of the reasons we love calling this region our home, and we are eager to bring guests a glimpse and a taste of the beauty coastal South Carolina has to offer."

Cambria Hotels is franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world.

About Cambria Hotels

The Cambria® Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, New York City, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles. There are nearly 40 Cambria properties open across the United States, and over 100 hotels open or in the pipeline in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 6,800 franchised hotels, representing more than 550,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2018, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.



About SpringBridge Development, LLC

SpringBridge Development, LLC is led by Grey Raines, Chris Scott, and Jay Ham. With a focus on hospitality and commercial development, SpringBridge currently has multiple projects under development across the state of South Carolina. These projects are in various stages of development from under construction to land acquisition and brand positioning. The projects are select-service and extended-stay properties in established and emerging markets, as well as tenants and multi-tenant commercial properties. For more information, visit www.springbridgedevelopment.com.

About Landmark Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, Landmark Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1974 by Eugene W. Blanton and is led by Jason M. Ward. It is one of the most trusted and proven full-service commercial real estate development companies in the Southeast. Its professional staff has deep technical knowledge and skills in the areas of real estate development, property management, and brokerage. Known throughout the local market for successfully guiding our clients through all manner of real estate challenges, Landmark has been a recognized leader in South Carolina's real estate development industry for over 40 years. Landmark Enterprises has developed and owned over 75 large-scale commercial development projects, including office, hospitality, industrial, and historic rehabilitation projects. With six active projects currently under development, we continue that tradition of excellence today. For more information, visit www.landmark-enterprises.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated expenditures on brand improvements and hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

