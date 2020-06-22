Southern Company forms Southern Energy Resources group, names Cummiskey Group CEO

Southern Power, PowerSecure and Southern Holdings will maintain their brands as individual companies and Mark Lantrip, president and CEO of Southern Company Services, will continue as chairman of each.

Cummiskey was previously executive vice president of external affairs and nuclear development for Georgia Power, also a Southern Company subsidiary.

Effective July 1, Cummiskey is responsible for Southern Company's competitive power businesses in front of the meter and behind the meter including a growing Energy Services business. As CEO of Southern Holdings, Cummiskey will also be responsible for Southern Company's strategic and venture capital investment activities.

In his career, Cummiskey has served as chief com­mercial officer of Southern Power and as commis­sioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

Cummiskey is a past member of the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia and the Georgia Ports Authority. He earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Georgia. He and his wife, Rebecca, reside in Atlanta with their two children, Addison and Jack.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Fortune's "World's Most Admired Companies" list, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

