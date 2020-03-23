Southern Company Gas commits $2.5 million across its footprint to support COVID-19 relief efforts

ATLANTA, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southern Company Gas Foundation, Southern Company Gas and its subsidiaries are investing $2.5 million this year to support coronavirus (COVID-19) relief efforts in California, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. While the company continues to provide safe, reliable fuel to its customers and works to maintain the health and safety of its employees and communities, it is taking immediate action to address the increasing difficulties the global health crisis is creating for those living across the regions it serves.

"These are unprecedented times, and it's more important than ever for us to engage with those who know our communities' needs best," said Kim Greene, chairman, president and CEO of Southern Company Gas. "Whether it's supporting health care providers and first responders or agencies focused on helping businesses and their employees get back on their feet, we are committed to providing resources where they are needed most."

The Southern Company Gas family of companies and its charitable foundation are working with relief organizations located in seven states such as Meals on Wheels, the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army and United Way to help lessen the health, community and economic impacts of the pandemic. Southern Company Gas will be identifying nonprofit partners on a rolling basis as the needs resulting from COVID-19 evolve.

A major part of this effort will take place in Georgia, where Southern Company Gas headquarters and two of its subsidiaries are located. The company's local distribution business Atlanta Gas Light is working with the Public Service Commission and Georgia Watch on Atlanta Gas Light's plan to allocate $1 million for supplemental low-income energy assistance, with a specific focus on aiding the elderly.

These efforts follow a decision by Southern Company Gas' local distribution companies on March 14 to institute a moratorium on disconnections for nonpayment, continuing service for those economically impacted by COVID-19.

In addition, the Southern Company Gas Foundation is launching a new website highlighting COVID-19 support resources and information on how to give back to local communities. Visit scgcares.org for more.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.2 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 700,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines, asset management for natural gas wholesale customers and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com .

About the Southern Company Gas Foundation

The Southern Company Gas Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to supporting those who are transforming lives by tackling complex challenges with revolutionary vision. Every year, the Foundation donates millions of dollars in grants to organizations that align with Southern Company Gas' values and that passionately work to improve the lives of the communities the company serves. As an independent, nonprofit philanthropic foundation, the Southern Company Gas Foundation is funded solely by Southern Company Gas through shareholder dollars.

