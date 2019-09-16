Southern Company Gas donates $50,000 to veterans' organization

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company Gas President, Chairman and CEO Kim Greene presented a $50,000 check to Helmets to Hardhats at a reception during the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C. last week. The donation was made from Southern Company Gas' charitable foundation.

Helmets to Hardhats is a nonprofit program that connects, mentors and counsels National Guard, Reserve, retired and transitioning active-duty military service members with skilled training and quality career opportunities in the construction industry.

"Southern Company Gas has a long history of recruiting veterans," Greene said. "We're proud to honor our military and their heroic service to our country by recruiting veterans for high-quality jobs. We're excited to assist a great organization like Helmets to Hardhats in further strengthening their great cause."

Since 2003, Helmets to Hardhats has helped more than 33,000 military service members with quality career training and employment opportunities and has attended over 270 events in America and Canada to facilitate awareness of the jobs that exist in the construction industry.

"Helmets to Hardhats appreciates Southern Company Gas for their sincere commendation and support of our efforts to transition heroic military veterans into the great family-sustaining careers of the building trades," said Darrell Roberts, executive director of Helmets to Hardhats. "We are tremendously grateful for this generous contribution, and we look forward to working with Kim Greene and Southern Company Gas to assist more veterans secure quality construction careers in their industry and across the country."

During its tenure, Helmets to Hardhats has built a solid network of relationships and communication lines that are unique and invaluable to our nation's military service members and their transition efforts.

One such relationship is with Southern Company Gas, which works closely with partners like Helmets to Hardhats to support veterans after their active service. Including veterans in the workforce is part of Southern Company Gas' commitment to diversity and inclusion, where inclusion is defined as a work environment without barriers so that all employees feel welcomed, valued, respected and engaged. By providing an inclusive work environment, the company benefits from improved results, performance, engagement and innovation.

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.2 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states and 685,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines, asset management for natural gas wholesale customers and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

