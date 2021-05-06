Southern Company Gas launches sustainability publication to increase transparency, communicate performance and impacts

ATLANTA, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company Gas has launched its first-ever corporate sustainability magazine. Titled Ingenuity: Fueling a Sustainable Future, the magazine showcases actions the business has taken to enhance corporate sustainability and continue planning for climate risks and opportunities. Topics of interest in the inaugural issue focus on enterprise efforts to protect the environment, clean energy innovation and the path toward net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.

"We are pleased to introduce a new way of connecting with our stakeholders about critical climate conversations," said Kim Greene, chairman, president and CEO of Southern Company Gas. "While Southern Company Gas remains focused on providing for the immediate needs of our customers, we also are dedicated to providing them with long-term energy solutions. This publication demonstrates how we accomplish both."

Upcoming issues of the magazine will cover broader sustainability initiatives and will engage with stakeholders on a more frequent basis than the traditional reports issued annually by many companies. The publication offers supplemental context and color around Southern Company Gas metrics and results. It also spotlights natural gas-related opportunities that are part of Southern Company's more comprehensive enterprise reports.

"I want to focus on what we can do now to contribute to a future in which our environment remains protected for generations to come," Greene said. "And the most practical, realistic way to achieve a sustainable future where energy is clean, safe, reliable and affordable is to ensure it includes natural gas and the infrastructure that transports it."

In 2020, Southern Company Gas announced its support of parent company Southern Company's enterprise-wide goal to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its enterprise operations by 2050. That same year, Southern Company Gas also announced new leadership and departments to enable the business to more keenly focus on reaching its sustainability strategy. The company continues not only to be aggressive with its own sustainability efforts, but also influence the natural gas value chain through industry-wide initiatives. Through these collaborative partnerships with industry, customers, employees and governments, Southern Company Gas continues to act responsibly to lessen its environmental impact while delivering community benefits.

For more information about Southern Company Gas, visit southerncompanygas.com. To view the report, visit https://southerncompanygas.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Ingenuity-Fueling-a-Sustainable-Future.pdf.

