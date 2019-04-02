Southern Company Gas Leaders Build Bikes for Metro Atlanta Youth

"We're building more than just bikes, we're showcasing one of the core values of our company, which is to ensure that our communities are better off because we're there," said Southern Company Gas CEO Kim Greene. "These bikes will build more than just relationships and skills between these teams today ... they will work to enrich the lives of one of the communities we're privileged to serve."

Each day, the Boys and Girls Club of Winder-Barrow supports about 150 kids in a community serviced by Atlanta Gas Light, a subsidiary of Southern Company Gas.

Perez Watson, teen coordinator of the Winder-Barrow organization, was there to accept the bikes.

"This is great, and I can promise you they'll be put to good use," Watson said. "We couldn't do the important work we do in the community without the strong support of companies such as Southern Company Gas."

Southern Company Gas executives from Atlanta Gas Light, Nicor Gas and Virginia Natural Gas participated in the bike build.

