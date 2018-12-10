Southern Company joins as first corporate partner of the Southeast Aquatics Fund

The grants will leverage $1.1 million in matching contributions, generating a total conservation impact of more than $2 million. Awarded through the Southeast Aquatics Fund , the grants are a result of a strategic public-private partnership between NFWF, the USDA Forest Service and Natural Resources Conservation Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Southern Company.

"It's a privilege to sponsor projects that recover native aquatic species and restore critical watersheds in the Southeast," said Jeff Burleson, Southern Company's environmental and system planning vice president. "Southern Company is committed to supporting initiatives that enrich the communities we serve by protecting our natural resources for current and future generations."

Southern Company has a long history of partnering with communities, conservation organizations and natural resource agencies to improve local water quality and aquatic habitats. To learn more about Southern Company's commitment to stewardship, including an interactive project map, please visit www.southerncompany.com/corporate-responsibility/environmental-stewardship.html.

