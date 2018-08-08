Southern Company names Vice President of Corporate Governance

Hewett will work collaboratively with the Investor Relations and Environmental Policy teams to broaden outreach to institutional investors on these important issues. She also will work with key governance-focused investor organizations, such as the Council of Institutional Investors, and advise senior management on corporate governance best practices.

"Our company recognizes the importance of communicating regularly and effectively with our shareholders on ESG, compensation and long-term strategy," said Kerr. "This new position enhances our engagement efforts across the investor spectrum. Laura brings years of leadership on corporate governance and will help further Southern Company's commitment to the highest standards in corporate governance."

Hewett joined Southern Company in 2015 as Associate General Counsel. Prior to joining the company, she served as Counsel at King & Spalding, LLP with a practice focused on securities and corporate governance for public companies. Hewett is a graduate of Duke University, the University of Florida School of Law and Cambridge University.

Southern Company (NYSE : SO ) is nationally recognized as a leading energy company, with 46,000 megawatts of generating capacity and 1,500 billion cubic feet of combined natural gas consumption and throughput volume serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries as of December 31, 2017. We operate nearly 200,000 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines and more than 80,000 miles of natural gas pipeline as of December 31, 2017. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in four states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers in 11 states across America and a nationally recognized provider of customized energy solutions, as well as fiber optics and wireless communications. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices that are below the national average. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, Southern Company and its subsidiaries are creating new products and services for the benefit of customers. We are building the future of energy by developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Southern Company has been named by the U.S. Department of Defense and G.I. Jobs magazine as a top military employer, recognized among the Top 50 Companies for Diversity and the No. 1 Company for Progress by DiversityInc and designated as one of America's Best Employers by Forbes magazine. Visit our website at www.southerncompany.com.

