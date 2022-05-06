Southern Company once again earns top 20 national ranking of Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc, marking seven consecutive years of recognition

Southern Company ranks No.1 for Black executives

ATLANTA, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company has been named among the Top 50 Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc, moving up to number 19 on its 2022 list.

This is the seventh consecutive year Southern Company has been recognized as a Top 50 Company for Diversity, and for its efforts to hire, retain and promote women, minorities, people with disabilities, LGBTQ and veterans. Southern Company has moved up 27 spots on the list over that period.

"Our people are the power of Southern Company," said Sloane Drake, Southern Company senior vice president of Human Resources. "Their energy enables us to build a brighter future for our customers and the communities we call home. We drive results by valuing different opinions, backgrounds and experiences, and by welcoming diverse points of view. We celebrate our progress and are committed to a diverse and inclusive organization."

In addition to its overall ranking, Southern Company was recognized on five other specialty lists

No. 1 - Top Company for Black Executives

No. 4 - Top Company for Supplier Diversity

No. 7 - Top Company for Veterans

No. 8 - Top Company for Executive Diversity Councils

No. 33 - Top Company for Environmental, Social and Governance

These rankings are based on 2021 company-submitted data in six key areas: 1) leadership accountability, 2) human capital diversity metrics, 3) talent programs, 4) workforce practices, 5) supplier diversity and 6) philanthropy.

View the entire Top 50 Companies for Diversity list.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

