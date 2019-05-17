Southern Company releases annual Corporate Responsibility Report

ATLANTA, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company (NYSE: SO) today released its annual Corporate Responsibility Report as part of an ongoing commitment to discuss environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics in an open and honest way.

Southern Company's Corporate Responsibility Report for year-end 2018 highlights its efforts to improve the lives of customers and employees while acting as good stewards of the communities it serves and delivering value to its stakeholders.

"At Southern Company, we have the privilege of providing the clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy that millions depend on to live, work and play," said Tom Fanning, president, chairman and CEO of Southern Company.

"We operate every day understanding the responsibility that comes with our privilege to serve. Our system's thousands of employees work every day to help protect and conserve our world for future generations – because it is the right thing to do," Fanning said.

Beyond sharing ESG progress and milestones achieved, Southern Company's 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report reflects its commitment to transparent, open dialogue that enables stakeholders to more easily understand and monitor its progress.

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

