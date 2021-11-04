Southern Company reports third-quarter 2021 earnings

ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.1 billion, or $1.04 per share, compared with $1.3 billion, or $1.18 per share, in the third quarter of 2020.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, Southern Company reported earnings of $2.6 billion, or $2.46 per share, compared with earnings of $2.7 billion, or $2.58 per share, for the same period in 2020.

Excluding the items described under "Net Income – Excluding Items" in the table below, Southern Company earned $1.30 billion, or $1.23 per share, during the third quarter of 2021, compared with $1.29 billion, or $1.22 per share, during the third quarter of 2020.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, excluding these items, Southern Company earned $3.2 billion, or $3.05 per share, compared with $2.9 billion, or $2.78 per share, for the same period in 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended September

Year-to-Date September

Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net Income - As Reported

$1,101

$1,251

$2,608

$2,732

Less:





   Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction

(271)

3

(779)

(151)

  Tax Impact

69

(1)

198

39

   Acquisition and Disposition Impacts

119

-

120

38

  Tax Impact

(112)

-

(112)

(16)

   Wholesale Gas Services

-

(62)

18

(61)

       Tax Impact

1

17

(3)

16

   Asset Impairments

(2)

-

(91)

(154)

       Tax Impact

(7)

-

19

80

Net Income – Excluding Items

$1,304

$1,294

$3,238

$2,941

       Average Shares Outstanding – (in millions)                     


1,061

1,058

1,060

1,058

Basic Earnings Per Share – Excluding Items

$1.23

$1.22

$3.05

$2.78

NOTE: For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.

Earnings drivers year-over-year for the third quarter of 2021, as compared with 2020, were strong customer usage, as well as robust customer growth and constructive state regulatory actions. These impacts were partially offset by higher non-fuel operations and maintenance costs as the ongoing economic recovery resulted in a continuing return to more normal business operations. Earnings for the third quarter of 2021 were also significantly impacted by a $197 million after-tax charge related to Georgia Power's construction of Plant Vogtle units 3 and 4.

"The Southern Company system once again experienced outstanding operational performance in the third quarter of 2021," said Chairman, President and CEO Thomas A. Fanning. "As the economies in our service territories continued to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw higher retail kilowatt-hour sales at our state-regulated electric utilities, and we continued to experience strong customer growth in our Southeastern footprint."

Third-quarter 2021 operating revenues were $6.2 billion, compared with $5.6 billion for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 11.0 percent. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, operating revenues were $17.3 billion, compared with $15.3 billion for the corresponding period in 2020, an increase of 13.7 percent. These increases were primarily due to higher fuel costs and the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on energy sales in 2020.

Southern Company's third-quarter earnings slides with supplemental financial information, including earnings guidance, are available at http://investor.southerncompany.com.

Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Fanning and Chief Financial Officer Daniel S. Tucker will discuss earnings and provide a general business update, including an update on the Vogtle units 3 and 4 construction project and earnings guidance. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at https://investor.southerncompany.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

Southern Company

Financial Highlights

(In Millions of Dollars Except Earnings Per Share)









Three Months Ended
September

Year-To-Date September

Net Income–As Reported (See Notes)

2021

2020

2021

2020

  Traditional Electric Operating Companies

$

1,085

$

1,284

$

2,352

$

2,571

  Southern Power

78

74

211

212

Southern Company Gas

56

14

389

360

  Total

1,219

1,372

2,952

3,143

  Parent Company and Other

(118)

(121)

(344)

(411)

  Net Income–As Reported

$

1,101

$

1,251

$

2,608

$

2,732








  Basic Earnings Per Share1

$

1.04

$

1.18

$

2.46

$

2.58

  Average Shares Outstanding (in millions)

1,061

1,058

1,060

1,058

  End of Period Shares Outstanding (in millions)



1,060

1,056








Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended
September

Year-To-Date September

Net Income–Excluding Items (See Notes)

2021

2020

2021

2020

  Net Income–As Reported

$

1,101

$

1,251

$

2,608

$

2,732

Less:






Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2

(271)

3

(779)

(151)

Tax Impact

69

(1)

198

39

Acquisition and Disposition Impacts3

119



120

38

Tax Impact

(112)



(112)

(16)

Wholesale Gas Services4



(62)

18

(61)

Tax Impact

1

17

(3)

16

Asset Impairments5

(2)



(91)

(154)

Tax Impact

(7)



19

80

  Net Income–Excluding Items

$

1,304

$

1,294

$

3,238

$

2,941








  Basic Earnings Per Share–Excluding Items

$

1.23

$

1.22

$

3.05

$

2.78

-See Notes on the following page.

Southern Company

Financial Highlights


Notes

(1)

Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.03 and $2.44 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and was $1.18 and $2.57 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

(2)

Earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2021 include a charge of $264 million pre tax ($197 million after tax), earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 include charges totaling $772 million pre tax ($576 million after tax), and earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include a charge of $149 million pre tax ($111 million after tax) for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4.  Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.  Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi.  Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025.

(3)

Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 primarily include a preliminary $121 million pre-tax ($93 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Sequent, as well as $85 million in additional tax expense due to the resulting changes in state apportionment rates.  Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 primarily include a $39 million pre-tax ($23 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Mankato. Further impacts may be recorded in future periods in connection with acquisition and disposition activity.

(4)

Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments.  Amounts subsequent to the July 1, 2021 sale of Sequent represent final income adjustments.

(5)

Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include pre-tax impairment charges of $2 million ($9 million after tax) and $84 million ($67 million after tax), respectively, related to Southern Company Gas' investment in the PennEast Pipeline project and for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 also include a pre-tax impairment charge of $7 million ($6 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease investment.  Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $154 million ($74 million after tax) related to another leveraged lease investment.  Impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.

Southern Company

Significant Factors Impacting EPS













Three Months Ended
September

Year-To-Date September

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Earnings Per Share–










As Reported1 (See Notes)

$

1.04

$

1.18

$

(0.14)

$

2.46

$

2.58

$

(0.12)












  Significant Factors:










  Traditional Electric Operating Companies



$

(0.18)





$

(0.20)

Southern Power










Southern Company Gas



0.04





0.03

Parent Company and Other









0.06

Increase in Shares









(0.01)

  Total–As Reported



$

(0.14)





$

(0.12)













Three Months Ended
September

Year-To-Date September

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Earnings Per Share–










Excluding Items (See Notes)

$

1.23

$

1.22

$

0.01

$

3.05

$

2.78

$

0.27












  Total–As Reported



$

(0.14)





$

(0.12)

Less:










Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2



(0.19)





(0.44)

Acquisition and Disposition Impacts3



0.01





(0.01)

Wholesale Gas Services4



0.04





0.06

Asset Impairments5



(0.01)






  Total–Excluding Items



$

0.01





$

0.27

- See Notes on the following page.

Southern Company

Significant Factors Impacting EPS


Southern Company

EPS Earnings Analysis




Description

Three Months Ended
September 2021 vs. 2020

Year-To-Date September 
  2021 vs. 2020




Retail Sales


11¢




Retail Revenue Impacts

6

15




Weather

(7)

1




Wholesale & Other Operating Revenues

2

11




Non-Fuel O&M

(9)

(21)




Depreciation and Amortization, Interest Expense, Other

5

9




Income Taxes

(2)

(2)




Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies


24¢




Southern Power


2




Southern Company Gas


2




Increase in Shares


(1)




Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items)


27¢




Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction1

(19)

(44)




Acquisition and Disposition Impacts2

1

(1)




Wholesale Gas Services3

4

6




Asset Impairments4

(1)





Total Change in EPS (As Reported)

(14)¢

(12)¢

- See Notes on the following page.


Southern Company

EPS Earnings Analysis


Southern Company

Consolidated Earnings

As Reported

(In Millions of Dollars)


Three Months Ended September

Year-To-Date September

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Income Account-










Retail Electric Revenues-










Fuel

$

1,186

$

949

$

237

$

2,899

$

2,301

$

598

Non-Fuel

3,365

3,294

71

8,593

8,202

391

Wholesale Electric Revenues

731

584

147

1,822

1,473

349

Other Electric Revenues

179

164

15

525

484

41

Natural Gas Revenues

623

477

146

2,994

2,362

632

Other Revenues

154

152

2

513

436

77

Total Revenues

6,238

5,620

618

17,346

15,258

2,088

Fuel and Purchased Power

1,522

1,163

359

3,642

2,801

841

Cost of Natural Gas

129

71

58

943

654

289

Cost of Other Sales

71

72

(1)

255

201

54

Non-Fuel O&M

1,446

1,286

160

4,257

3,785

472

Depreciation and Amortization

896

889

7

2,658

2,619

39

Taxes Other Than Income Taxes

312

304

8

969

932

37

Estimated Loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4

264



264

772

149

623

(Gain) Loss on Dispositions, net

(125)



(125)

(179)

(39)

(140)

Total Operating Expenses

4,515

3,785

730

13,317

11,102

2,215

Operating Income

1,723

1,835

(112)

4,029

4,156

(127)

Allowance for Equity Funds Used During Construction

49

38

11

140

106

34

Earnings from Equity Method Investments

30

33

(3)

35

105

(70)

Interest Expense, Net of Amounts Capitalized

451

443

8

1,352

1,343

9

Impairment of Leveraged Leases







7

154

(147)

Other Income (Expense), net

131

113

18

297

319

(22)

Income Taxes

372

293

79

550

443

107

Net Income

1,110

1,283

(173)

2,592

2,746

(154)

Less:










Dividends on Preferred Stock of Subsidiaries

4

4



11

11


Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

5

28

(23)

(27)

3

(30)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SOUTHERN COMPANY

$

1,101

$

1,251

$

(150)

$

2,608

$

2,732

$

(124)

Notes

- Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.

Southern Company

Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers

(In Millions of KWHs)

















Three Months Ended September

Year-To-Date September

2021

2020

Change

Weather
Adjusted
Change

2021

2020

Change

Weather
Adjusted
Change

Kilowatt-Hour Sales-













Total Sales

54,134

53,099

1.9

%


146,576

140,910

4.0

%

















Total Retail Sales-

40,441

40,218

0.6

%

3.0

%

109,747

106,724

2.8

%

2.4

%

Residential

14,063

14,740

(4.6)

%

0.5

%

36,941

36,485

1.2

%

(0.1)

%

Commercial

13,458

13,140

2.4

%

4.2

%

35,701

34,611

3.2

%

3.3

%

Industrial

12,762

12,177

4.8

%

4.8

%

36,632

35,129

4.3

%

4.3

%

Other

158

161

(2.3)

%

(2.1)

%

473

499

(5.2)

%

(5.3)

%
















Total Wholesale Sales

13,693

12,881

6.3

%

N/A

36,829

34,186

7.7

%

N/A
































(In Thousands of Customers)





















Period Ended September










2021

2020

Change

Regulated Utility Customers-











Total Utility Customers-






8,656

8,580

0.9%

Total Traditional Electric




4,373

4,322

1.2%

Southern Company Gas






4,283

4,258

0.6%

Southern Company

Financial Overview

As Reported

(In Millions of Dollars)


Three Months Ended September

Year-To-Date September

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change

Southern Company –










Operating Revenues

$

6,238

$

5,620

11.0

%

$

17,346

$

15,258

13.7

%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

1,482

1,576

(6.0)

%

3,142

3,189

(1.5)

%

Net Income Available to Common

1,101

1,251

(12.0)

%

2,608

2,732

(4.5)

%












Alabama Power –










Operating Revenues

$

1,904

$

1,729

10.1

%

$

5,019

$

4,445

12.9

%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

655

578

13.3

%

1,566

1,340

16.9

%

Net Income Available to Common

499

444

12.4

%

1,189

1,022

16.3

%












Georgia Power –










Operating Revenues

$

2,856

$

2,617

9.1

%

$

7,050

$

6,371

10.7

%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

649

945

(31.3)

%

1,111

1,609

(31.0)

%

Net Income Available to Common

536

773

(30.7)

%

1,030

1,411

(27.0)

%












Mississippi Power –










Operating Revenues

$

378

$

336

12.5

%

$

988

$

895

10.4

%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

60

79

(24.1)

%

155

158

(1.9)

%

Net Income Available to Common

50

67

(25.4)

%

133

138

(3.6)

%












Southern Power –










Operating Revenues

$

679

$

523

29.8

%

$

1,610

$

1,337

20.4

%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

92

116

(20.7)

%

181

242

(25.2)

%

Net Income Available to Common

78

74

5.4

%

211

212

(0.5)

%












Southern Company Gas –










Operating Revenues

$

623

$

477

30.6

%

$

2,994

$

2,362

26.8

%

Earnings Before Income Taxes

189

17

N/M

613

458

33.8

%

Net Income Available to Common

56

14

N/M

389

360

8.1

%

N/M - Not Meaningful

Notes

- See Financial Highlights pages for discussion of certain significant items occurring during the periods

SOURCE Southern Company

