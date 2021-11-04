Southern Company reports third-quarter 2021 earnings

ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported third-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.1 billion, or $1.04 per share, compared with $1.3 billion, or $1.18 per share, in the third quarter of 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, Southern Company reported earnings of $2.6 billion, or $2.46 per share, compared with earnings of $2.7 billion, or $2.58 per share, for the same period in 2020.

Excluding the items described under "Net Income – Excluding Items" in the table below, Southern Company earned $1.30 billion, or $1.23 per share, during the third quarter of 2021, compared with $1.29 billion, or $1.22 per share, during the third quarter of 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, excluding these items, Southern Company earned $3.2 billion, or $3.05 per share, compared with $2.9 billion, or $2.78 per share, for the same period in 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended September

Year-to-Date September Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions)

2021 2020

2021 2020 Net Income - As Reported

$1,101 $1,251

$2,608 $2,732 Less:











Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction

(271) 3

(779) (151) Tax Impact

69 (1)

198 39 Acquisition and Disposition Impacts

119 -

120 38 Tax Impact

(112) -

(112) (16) Wholesale Gas Services

- (62)

18 (61) Tax Impact

1 17

(3) 16 Asset Impairments

(2) -

(91) (154) Tax Impact

(7) -

19 80 Net Income – Excluding Items

$1,304 $1,294

$3,238 $2,941 Average Shares Outstanding – (in millions)

1,061 1,058

1,060 1,058 Basic Earnings Per Share – Excluding Items

$1.23 $1.22

$3.05 $2.78



NOTE: For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.

Earnings drivers year-over-year for the third quarter of 2021, as compared with 2020, were strong customer usage, as well as robust customer growth and constructive state regulatory actions. These impacts were partially offset by higher non-fuel operations and maintenance costs as the ongoing economic recovery resulted in a continuing return to more normal business operations. Earnings for the third quarter of 2021 were also significantly impacted by a $197 million after-tax charge related to Georgia Power's construction of Plant Vogtle units 3 and 4.

"The Southern Company system once again experienced outstanding operational performance in the third quarter of 2021," said Chairman, President and CEO Thomas A. Fanning. "As the economies in our service territories continued to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw higher retail kilowatt-hour sales at our state-regulated electric utilities, and we continued to experience strong customer growth in our Southeastern footprint."

Third-quarter 2021 operating revenues were $6.2 billion, compared with $5.6 billion for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 11.0 percent. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, operating revenues were $17.3 billion, compared with $15.3 billion for the corresponding period in 2020, an increase of 13.7 percent. These increases were primarily due to higher fuel costs and the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on energy sales in 2020.

Southern Company's third-quarter earnings slides with supplemental financial information, including earnings guidance, are available at http://investor.southerncompany.com.

Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Fanning and Chief Financial Officer Daniel S. Tucker will discuss earnings and provide a general business update, including an update on the Vogtle units 3 and 4 construction project and earnings guidance. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at https://investor.southerncompany.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

Southern Company Financial Highlights (In Millions of Dollars Except Earnings Per Share)

















Three Months Ended

September

Year-To-Date September Net Income–As Reported (See Notes) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Traditional Electric Operating Companies $ 1,085



$ 1,284



$ 2,352



$ 2,571

Southern Power 78



74



211



212

Southern Company Gas 56



14



389



360

Total 1,219



1,372



2,952



3,143

Parent Company and Other (118)



(121)



(344)



(411)

Net Income–As Reported $ 1,101



$ 1,251



$ 2,608



$ 2,732

















Basic Earnings Per Share1 $ 1.04



$ 1.18



$ 2.46



$ 2.58

Average Shares Outstanding (in millions) 1,061



1,058



1,060



1,058

End of Period Shares Outstanding (in millions)







1,060



1,056

















Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended

September

Year-To-Date September Net Income–Excluding Items (See Notes) 2021

2020

2021

2020 Net Income–As Reported $ 1,101



$ 1,251



$ 2,608



$ 2,732

Less:













Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2 (271)



3



(779)



(151)

Tax Impact 69



(1)



198



39

Acquisition and Disposition Impacts3 119



—



120



38

Tax Impact (112)



—



(112)



(16)

Wholesale Gas Services4 —



(62)



18



(61)

Tax Impact 1



17



(3)



16

Asset Impairments5 (2)



—



(91)



(154)

Tax Impact (7)



—



19



80

Net Income–Excluding Items $ 1,304



$ 1,294



$ 3,238



$ 2,941

















Basic Earnings Per Share–Excluding Items $ 1.23



$ 1.22



$ 3.05



$ 2.78

-See Notes on the following page.

Southern Company Financial Highlights



Notes (1) Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.03 and $2.44 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and was $1.18 and $2.57 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. (2) Earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2021 include a charge of $264 million pre tax ($197 million after tax), earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 include charges totaling $772 million pre tax ($576 million after tax), and earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include a charge of $149 million pre tax ($111 million after tax) for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025. (3) Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 primarily include a preliminary $121 million pre-tax ($93 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Sequent, as well as $85 million in additional tax expense due to the resulting changes in state apportionment rates. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 primarily include a $39 million pre-tax ($23 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Mankato. Further impacts may be recorded in future periods in connection with acquisition and disposition activity. (4) Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments. Amounts subsequent to the July 1, 2021 sale of Sequent represent final income adjustments. (5) Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include pre-tax impairment charges of $2 million ($9 million after tax) and $84 million ($67 million after tax), respectively, related to Southern Company Gas' investment in the PennEast Pipeline project and for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 also include a pre-tax impairment charge of $7 million ($6 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease investment. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $154 million ($74 million after tax) related to another leveraged lease investment. Impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.

Southern Company Significant Factors Impacting EPS

























Three Months Ended

September

Year-To-Date September

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change Earnings Per Share–





















As Reported1 (See Notes) $ 1.04



$ 1.18



$ (0.14)



$ 2.46



$ 2.58



$ (0.12)

























Significant Factors:





















Traditional Electric Operating Companies







$ (0.18)











$ (0.20)

Southern Power







—











—

Southern Company Gas







0.04











0.03

Parent Company and Other







—











0.06

Increase in Shares







—











(0.01)

Total–As Reported







$ (0.14)











$ (0.12)



























Three Months Ended

September

Year-To-Date September Non-GAAP Financial Measures 2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change Earnings Per Share–





















Excluding Items (See Notes) $ 1.23



$ 1.22



$ 0.01



$ 3.05



$ 2.78



$ 0.27

























Total–As Reported







$ (0.14)











$ (0.12)

Less:





















Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction2







(0.19)











(0.44)

Acquisition and Disposition Impacts3







0.01











(0.01)

Wholesale Gas Services4







0.04











0.06

Asset Impairments5







(0.01)











—

Total–Excluding Items







$ 0.01











$ 0.27

- See Notes on the following page.

Southern Company Significant Factors Impacting EPS



Notes (1) Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.03 and $2.44 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and was $1.18 and $2.57 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. (2) Earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2021 include a charge of $264 million pre tax ($197 million after tax), earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 include charges totaling $772 million pre tax ($576 million after tax), and earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include a charge of $149 million pre tax ($111 million after tax) for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025. (3) Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 primarily include a preliminary $121 million pre-tax ($93 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Sequent, as well as $85 million in additional tax expense due to the resulting changes in state apportionment rates. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 primarily include a $39 million pre-tax ($23 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Mankato. Further impacts may be recorded in future periods in connection with acquisition and disposition activity. (4) Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments. Amounts subsequent to the July 1, 2021 sale of Sequent represent final income adjustments. (5) Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include pre-tax impairment charges of $2 million ($9 million after tax) and $84 million ($67 million after tax), respectively, related to Southern Company Gas' investment in the PennEast Pipeline project and for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 also include a pre-tax impairment charge of $7 million ($6 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease investment. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $154 million ($74 million after tax) related to another leveraged lease investment. Impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.

Southern Company EPS Earnings Analysis







Description Three Months Ended

September 2021 vs. 2020

Year-To-Date September

2021 vs. 2020







Retail Sales 6¢

11¢







Retail Revenue Impacts 6

15







Weather (7)

1







Wholesale & Other Operating Revenues 2

11







Non-Fuel O&M (9)

(21)







Depreciation and Amortization, Interest Expense, Other 5

9







Income Taxes (2)

(2)







Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies 1¢

24¢







Southern Power —

2







Southern Company Gas —

2







Increase in Shares —

(1)







Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items) 1¢

27¢







Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction1 (19)

(44)







Acquisition and Disposition Impacts2 1

(1)







Wholesale Gas Services3 4

6







Asset Impairments4 (1)

—







Total Change in EPS (As Reported) (14)¢

(12)¢ - See Notes on the following page.







Southern Company EPS Earnings Analysis



Notes (1) Earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2021 include a charge of $264 million pre tax ($197 million after tax), earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 include charges totaling $772 million pre tax ($576 million after tax), and earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include a charge of $149 million pre tax ($111 million after tax) for estimated probable losses on Georgia Power Company's construction of Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, totaling $10 million to $20 million annually through 2025. (2) Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 primarily include a preliminary $121 million pre-tax ($93 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Sequent, as well as $85 million in additional tax expense due to the resulting changes in state apportionment rates. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 primarily include a $39 million pre-tax ($23 million after-tax) gain on the sale of Southern Power Company's Plant Mankato. Further impacts may be recorded in future periods in connection with acquisition and disposition activity. (3) Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 include Wholesale Gas Services business results. Presenting earnings and earnings per share excluding Wholesale Gas Services provides an additional measure of operating performance that excludes the volatility resulting from mark-to-market and lower of weighted average cost or current market price accounting adjustments. Amounts subsequent to the July 1, 2021 sale of Sequent represent final income adjustments. (4) Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 include pre-tax impairment charges of $2 million ($9 million after tax) and $84 million ($67 million after tax), respectively, related to Southern Company Gas' investment in the PennEast Pipeline project and for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 also include a pre-tax impairment charge of $7 million ($6 million after tax) related to a leveraged lease investment. Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include a pre-tax impairment charge of $154 million ($74 million after tax) related to another leveraged lease investment. Impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.

Southern Company Consolidated Earnings As Reported (In Millions of Dollars)



Three Months Ended September

Year-To-Date September

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change Income Account-





















Retail Electric Revenues-





















Fuel $ 1,186



$ 949



$ 237



$ 2,899



$ 2,301



$ 598

Non-Fuel 3,365



3,294



71



8,593



8,202



391

Wholesale Electric Revenues 731



584



147



1,822



1,473



349

Other Electric Revenues 179



164



15



525



484



41

Natural Gas Revenues 623



477



146



2,994



2,362



632

Other Revenues 154



152



2



513



436



77

Total Revenues 6,238



5,620



618



17,346



15,258



2,088

Fuel and Purchased Power 1,522



1,163



359



3,642



2,801



841

Cost of Natural Gas 129



71



58



943



654



289

Cost of Other Sales 71



72



(1)



255



201



54

Non-Fuel O&M 1,446



1,286



160



4,257



3,785



472

Depreciation and Amortization 896



889



7



2,658



2,619



39

Taxes Other Than Income Taxes 312



304



8



969



932



37

Estimated Loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 264



—



264



772



149



623

(Gain) Loss on Dispositions, net (125)



—



(125)



(179)



(39)



(140)

Total Operating Expenses 4,515



3,785



730



13,317



11,102



2,215

Operating Income 1,723



1,835



(112)



4,029



4,156



(127)

Allowance for Equity Funds Used During Construction 49



38



11



140



106



34

Earnings from Equity Method Investments 30



33



(3)



35



105



(70)

Interest Expense, Net of Amounts Capitalized 451



443



8



1,352



1,343



9

Impairment of Leveraged Leases —



—



—



7



154



(147)

Other Income (Expense), net 131



113



18



297



319



(22)

Income Taxes 372



293



79



550



443



107

Net Income 1,110



1,283



(173)



2,592



2,746



(154)

Less:





















Dividends on Preferred Stock of Subsidiaries 4



4



—



11



11



—

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests 5



28



(23)



(27)



3



(30)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO SOUTHERN COMPANY $ 1,101



$ 1,251



$ (150)



$ 2,608



$ 2,732



$ (124)





Notes - Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.

Southern Company Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers (In Millions of KWHs)

































Three Months Ended September

Year-To-Date September

2021

2020

Change

Weather

Adjusted

Change

2021

2020

Change

Weather

Adjusted

Change Kilowatt-Hour Sales-



























Total Sales 54,134



53,099



1.9 %





146,576



140,910



4.0 %



































Total Retail Sales- 40,441



40,218



0.6 %

3.0 %

109,747



106,724



2.8 %

2.4 % Residential 14,063



14,740



(4.6) %

0.5 %

36,941



36,485



1.2 %

(0.1) % Commercial 13,458



13,140



2.4 %

4.2 %

35,701



34,611



3.2 %

3.3 % Industrial 12,762



12,177



4.8 %

4.8 %

36,632



35,129



4.3 %

4.3 % Other 158



161



(2.3) %

(2.1) %

473



499



(5.2) %

(5.3) %































Total Wholesale Sales 13,693



12,881



6.3 %

N/A

36,829



34,186



7.7 %

N/A































































(In Thousands of Customers)









































Period Ended September





















2021

2020

Change



Regulated Utility Customers-























Total Utility Customers-













8,656

8,580

0.9%



Total Traditional Electric









4,373

4,322

1.2%



Southern Company Gas













4,283

4,258

0.6%





Southern Company Financial Overview As Reported (In Millions of Dollars)



Three Months Ended September

Year-To-Date September

2021

2020

% Change

2021

2020

% Change Southern Company –





















Operating Revenues $ 6,238



$ 5,620



11.0 %

$ 17,346



$ 15,258



13.7 % Earnings Before Income Taxes 1,482



1,576



(6.0) %

3,142



3,189



(1.5) % Net Income Available to Common 1,101



1,251



(12.0) %

2,608



2,732



(4.5) %























Alabama Power –





















Operating Revenues $ 1,904



$ 1,729



10.1 %

$ 5,019



$ 4,445



12.9 % Earnings Before Income Taxes 655



578



13.3 %

1,566



1,340



16.9 % Net Income Available to Common 499



444



12.4 %

1,189



1,022



16.3 %























Georgia Power –





















Operating Revenues $ 2,856



$ 2,617



9.1 %

$ 7,050



$ 6,371



10.7 % Earnings Before Income Taxes 649



945



(31.3) %

1,111



1,609



(31.0) % Net Income Available to Common 536



773



(30.7) %

1,030



1,411



(27.0) %























Mississippi Power –





















Operating Revenues $ 378



$ 336



12.5 %

$ 988



$ 895



10.4 % Earnings Before Income Taxes 60



79



(24.1) %

155



158



(1.9) % Net Income Available to Common 50



67



(25.4) %

133



138



(3.6) %























Southern Power –





















Operating Revenues $ 679



$ 523



29.8 %

$ 1,610



$ 1,337



20.4 % Earnings Before Income Taxes 92



116



(20.7) %

181



242



(25.2) % Net Income Available to Common 78



74



5.4 %

211



212



(0.5) %























Southern Company Gas –





















Operating Revenues $ 623



$ 477



30.6 %

$ 2,994



$ 2,362



26.8 % Earnings Before Income Taxes 189



17



N/M

613



458



33.8 % Net Income Available to Common 56



14



N/M

389



360



8.1 %



N/M - Not Meaningful Notes - See Financial Highlights pages for discussion of certain significant items occurring during the periods

