Southern Company to hold 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockhoders on May 26

ATLANTA, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in a virtual format on May 26, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. Following the formal business portion of the meeting, Chairman, President and CEO, Thomas A. Fanning, will provide a general business update, including a discussion of the company's overall performance, progress toward its long-term goal of net zero emissions and Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. This business update may include the announcement of material information.

The meeting, including the business update, can be accessed online starting at 9:45 am ET at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SO2021. Stockholders may use the 16-digit control number included in their proxy materials to log in and attend the virtual annual meeting. Members of the public may log in to the annual meeting platform and attend the meeting as a guest without a control number. A replay will be available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SO2021 beginning approximately 24 hours after the meeting.

About Southern Company

