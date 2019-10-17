Southern Company's 2019 proxy statement recognized as the nation's best

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company's 2019 proxy statement was named the number one proxy statement in the United States in the inaugural U.S. Transparency Awards, sponsored by Labrador, a global communications firm specializing in regulated disclosure documents.

The rankings compared the efficacy of corporate disclosure documents among the top S&P 250 companies trading on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq, as determined by market capitalization.

Proxy statements provide investors with the information needed for informed decision-making in advance of a company's annual shareholders meeting. The U.S. Transparency Awards focus on the criteria of accessibility, accuracy, comparability and availability. Southern Company's proxy statement stood out by including easy-to-understand graphics within an environmental, social and governance (ESG) section, along with specific feedback from the board evaluation process.

Southern Company ranked third for overall corporate disclosure, which includes each company's form 10-K and investor website in addition to its proxy statement.

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized for excellence in our corporate disclosure communications," said Jim Kerr, executive vice president, chief legal officer and chief compliance officer for Southern Company. "We take great pride in producing clear and comprehensive disclosures that address the information investors are seeking, and are also easy for shareholders to access and understand."

About Southern Company

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy company serving 9 million customers through its subsidiaries. The company provides clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy through electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company serving wholesale customers across America, a leading distributed energy infrastructure company, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Southern Company brands are known for excellent customer service, high reliability and affordable prices below the national average. For more than a century, we have been building the future of energy and developing the full portfolio of energy resources, including carbon-free nuclear, advanced carbon capture technologies, natural gas, renewables, energy efficiency and storage technology. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation and a low-carbon future, Southern Company and its subsidiaries develop the customized energy solutions our customers and communities require to drive growth and prosperity. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and govern our business to the benefit of our world. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have been recognized nationally by the U.S. Department of Defense, G.I. Jobs magazine, DiversityInc, Black Enterprise, Forbes and the Women's Choice Award. To learn more, visit www.southerncompany.com.

SOURCE Southern Company

Related Links

https://www.southerncompany.com

