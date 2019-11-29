Southern Explorations Announces Newest Trip: Essence of Patagonia

SEATTLE, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Explorations, specializing in custom small-group trips to South America, has launched their newest tour of Southern Patagonia in Argentina, the Essence of Patagonia (https://www.southernexplorations.com/argentina/essence-patagonia).

Designed for those interested in exploring the dramatic, rugged landscape of Patagonia without the physical challenge of long, arduous hikes. The Essence of Patagonia Tour came as a direct result of high demand for a tour of the famous South American region that was more accessible to all travelers.

"Many trips to Patagonia include long hikes with intense elevation gain, which may not sound like everyone's idea of a fun outing," says Southern Exploration's destination expert, Eric Bartanen. "We've designed this trip for that traveler in mind. They'll see all the famous sights, without hiking 10+ miles every day. The goal here is to have a diverse catalog of itineraries that appeal to all abilities and interests."

In line with Southern Explorations' other tours, the new trip includes unique takes on some of the best that Patagonia has to offer, including an overnight stay at Estancia Cristina, a remote, historic lodge on the edge of Los Glaciares National Park. Built in 1914, this famous estancia is accessible via a 3-hour catamaran ride across Argentino Lake passing several glaciers, including the Upsala Glacier.

Other trip highlights include:

Guided boat trips to the edges of glittering blue glaciers through iceberg-filled waters.

Horseback rides into the mountains for sweeping views of the valleys and pampas (grasslands) below.

. Exploring the Perito Moreno Glacier – South America's most famous glacier – on its surrounding catwalks. In addition to the breathtaking landscape, visitors will also likely see much of the area's diverse wildlife, including Andean condors, buff-necked ibis and black-chested buzzard eagles.

An overnight stay and guided tour of the diverse faces and sometimes tumultuous history of the busy and cosmopolitan city of Buenos Aires , the " Paris of South America ."

Southern Explorations is an award-winning adventure travel company based in Seattle, WA. For more information, go to https://www.southernexplorations.com/about-us.

